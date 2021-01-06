Alright! We are almost done with the first week of 2021. Now as that sinks in, let’s try and rewind to the New Year resolutions we made for this year. From taking a pledge to pump our quads to making plans to holidaying at the choicest of destinations, most of our lists must be filled with quite a few fascinating prospects. But hey! How about trying to fit in a few resolutions for the sake of our beloved city? Wouldn’t it be great if we chip in, along with the authorities, to make the city flourish in several aspects? So here are 5 basic New Year resolutions every Vizag citizen should be making for the betterment of the city in 2021.

#1 Go plastic-free

Plastic menace is one big evil that has continued to pester mother Nature for quite a long time now. From wreaking havoc underwater to killing animals to upsetting the whole food chain, the issues triggered by the use of plastic are manifold. While the authorities have been trying to discipline the use, the results have been far from desired. However, the situation could be much better with cooperation from citizens. Take a firm stance against plastic, go for alternatives, and why not make Vizag the leader in terms of going eco-friendly?

#2 Do not pollute the beaches

Among the most prized possessions of Vizag, the beaches are our darling getaways, aren’t they? A good thirty minutes by the serene shore should set your mood right on any day. But sadly, our beloved beaches have found no exception from the clutches of pollution. While plastic waste washing up to the shore has become common, unsavoury sights of litter marring the beach have raised concerns. Wrappers, used water bottles, and plastic material are frequently discarded in the open, pointing out the massive scope of improvement from our side.

#3 Discard waste responsibly

Dumping waste on roads, urinating/defecating in the open, or recklessly mixing up dry, wet, and hazardous wastes would not only hamper the city’s Swachhata factor but could also see the guilty slapped with penalties by the GVMC. So this New Year, stand out as a role model by discarding your waste responsibly. Make use of the public bins, duly segregate the dry and wet wastes, and refrain from littering the drains to help Vizag fare better in Swachh Survekshan.

#4 Plant trees

Greenery has always been an integral part of the ecosystem in Vizag. As the air pollution levels continue to reach alarming levels, boosting the green cover remains our major hope in battling the crisis. In 2021, take a pledge to plant a tree as your bit in helping the green cover in Vizag. After all, what would we be without trees?

#5 Live Sustainably

ICYDK, sustainable living describes a lifestyle that involves a modest use of Earth’s natural resources. Boycott products that harm wildlife, be judicious with water use, encourage renewable sources of energy, resort to public transport whenever possible, avoid plastic, recycle, go easy on power consumption, donate items and you should be well on your path to conserve the Earth.

PS: It must not be forgotten that we are still in the middle of a global pandemic. The situation calls for us stringent safety measures. Wearing masks, following physical distancing, avoiding gatherings, and maintaining hand hygiene should still be our top priorities to avoid untoward consequences.