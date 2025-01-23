Resolved to make 2025 the best year ever? What better way to do so than by creating memorable experiences to look back on at the end of the year? It’s never too late to start, so this is your sign to start right away with these 5 new things to do in Visakhapatnam this January!

1. Stroll Along the Rushikonda South Beach Road

If you’re on the lookout for a new hangout spot with stunning views, the Rushikonda South Beach Road is just what you need! Closed to the public for the last four years, this picturesque stretch reopened in December 2024, much to the delight of Vizagites.

The scenic road makes for a perfect walking trail, complete with breathtaking sights of the ocean. It’s a great place to unwind and reconnect with nature. Keep in mind there’s a Rs 50 entry fee for vehicles. So, grab your walking shoes and head out to enjoy this lovely spot!

2. Adventure activities at Kailasagiri

Adventure junkies, rejoice! Kailasagiri now offers two thrilling activities—ziplining and sky cycling. Open since November 2024, these adventures promise a mix of adrenaline and scenic views.

Ziplining : Slide down a steel cable while soaking in panoramic views.

: Slide down a steel cable while soaking in panoramic views. Sky Cycling: Pedal your way through the sky on a suspended cycle with jaw-dropping vistas all around.

Pricing:

Ziplining: Rs 350

Sky Cycling: Rs 350

Combo: Rs 550

Both activities are set amidst the lush surroundings of Kailasagiri Hill, making it an unmissable experience for adventure lovers.

3. Go Paragliding at Rushikonda

Ever dreamt of flying? Live your dream with paragliding at Rushikonda Beach! Offering a bird’s-eye view of Vizag’s coastline, this activity by LiveIn Adventures is a must-try for thrill-seekers.

Soar through clear skies and take in the coastal beauty of Vizag. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned paraglider, the experience is sure to leave you exhilarated.

Price : Rs 2500

: Rs 2500 Flight Duration: 5–10 minutes

Don’t miss this chance to see Vizag like never before!

4. Explore the Kashmir Jalakanya Expo

The Kashmir Jalakanya Expo, part of the Vizag Expo 2025, is currently taking place behind AU Convention Center, and is drawing huge crowds! Featuring a unique mermaid exhibit, amusement rides, and an array of stalls, this expo is perfect for a family outing.

Kids will love the rides, while adults can explore the diverse exhibits. Open from 2 PM to 10 PM, the expo will run for the next two months.

Entry Fee: Rs 150

As it is one of the most exciting things to do in Visakhapatnam right now, make sure to drop by and experience the lively vibe of this event!

5. Celebrate Culture at the Araku Utsav

The much-awaited Araku Utsav is back for the first time after 2020! Organized by the Alluri Sitarama Raju district administration, this three-day cultural festival will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2025. If you’re in Vizag, this is the perfect time to drive up to the hill station.

Set amidst a beautiful valley Valley, the festival will feature:

A grand carnival with folk artists from across the country

Stalls showcasing tribal handicrafts, Araku Coffee, and horticulture products

Events like marathons, painting, and rangoli competitions

The highlight of the festival is the celebration of Adivasi culture, with mesmerizing performances planned throughout the three days. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, the Araku Utsav promises to be a memorable experience.

This January, Visakhapatnam is brimming with interesting things to do and fresh opportunities to explore the city in new ways. Make sure to make the most of this time!

