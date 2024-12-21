Araku Valley and Vanjangi, both the places have their unique fanbases in Visakhapatnam! During winter, huge crowds pack their bags and head to these paradise-like places. While both of these places have their own perks, here’s a comparison to help you decide which one should be your next winter travel destination.

Araku vs Vanjangi

Both Araku Valley and Vanjangi are beautiful destinations to visit during winter in Visakhapatnam. However, Araku is more of a sightseeing place, with waterfalls, museums, and other touristy spots. Meanwhile, Vanjangi Hill is best known for its sunrise point at the top. With a trekking trail leading to its sunrise point, Vanjangi is perfect for adventure enthusiasts and trekkers.

Comparison: How to reach?

Every morning at 6:45 am, Kirandul Express starts from Visakhapatnam and reaches Araku at 10:00 am, the journey takes you through more than 50+ tunnels with breathtaking views.

As Vanjangi is a remote place compared to Araku, there are no direct trains it. Travelling by road via Paderu is a preferred option.

Vanjangi is 7 km away from Paderu. You can rent a vehicle from Paderu to get there. However, it’s better to plan your visit and arrange for travel beforehand. Upon reaching Vanjangi, you need to keep your trekking gear ready as there will be a 3 km trek to reach the viewpoint.

Comparison: Accommodation options

Araku has a lot of resorts and tent stays where you can comfortably stay for the duration of your trip. On the other hand, the closest resorts to Vanjangi are at least 30 km away. So, staying in tents on-site is a better option.

Comparison: Things to do

Attractions in Araku include beautiful backdrops, coffee plantations, a Tribal museum, magnificent waterfalls like Katiki, Ananthagiri, stunning viewpoints and more!

On the other hand, Vanjangi is popularly known for its sunrise viewpoint with fluffy clouds kissing the the hilltop, making it a peaceful getaway from Visakhapatnam. You can also explore Paderu Hill Station and Minimurlu Waterfalls as they are close by.

Planning your trip to both destinations

If you plan well, you can have the best of both Araku and Vanjangi!

Start with an early morning drive to Vanjangi, where you can enjoy the trek, watch the sunrise, and head to Araku Valley, which is just 50 km away. A one-night stay or two-day trip from Visakhapatnam is ideal to explore all the places in Araku Valley.

Whether you are planning to see the ocean of clouds in Vanjangi or to explore the indigenous culture in Araku, both places offer amazing winter getaways. So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, gather your friends, and make everlasting memories!

