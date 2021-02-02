The first month of 2021 got done in a jiffy. January 2021 was filled with mixed emotions, the launch of the Covid-19 vaccine, one among other world events left us more confused than ever. However, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT platforms managed to calm our wits with the following releases. Here 5 must-watch movies and series released on OTT platforms in January.

#1 Mail

The story of Mail revolves around the folk of Kambalaplly village in Telangana. This Uday Gurrala directorial is beautifully crafted with the anecdotes of the said village. With Priyadarshi in the lead as Hybath and Harshith Malgireddy, Gouri Priya in supporting roles, Mail will undoubtedly keep you engaged.

Where to watch: Aha

#2 The White Tiger

This movie is an adaptation of the novel with the same name, written by Arvind Adiga. Although the cast includes big names of Priyanka Chopra and Rajkumar Rao, Adarsh Gourav who played the role of protagonist (Balram Halwai) stole the limelight with his outstanding performance. Taking the metaphor of being a white tiger, Balram’s story keeps you thinking of how the economic gap affects society.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 Maara

With the original Malayalam film ‘Charlie’ mesmerising its audience, its adaptation, Maara cast a similar spell. The story revolves around an adventurous girl, Paaru (Shraddha Srinath) who sets off to find the mysterious artist responsible for the wall murals she admires. With Madhavan R playing Maara, you too would resonate with Paaru’s quest.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Great Indian Kitchen

Challenging the patriarchal norms of our society, this Jeo Baby directed film is about a woman who strides out of her in-laws’ house after her sincere attempts of getting along with the family. With Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, this movie showcases how it’s a woman’s choice and not duty to be compliant with the new atmosphere of marriage.

Where to watch: NeeStream

#5 Gullak season 2

Gullak is a product of TVF (The Viral Fever), with its first season being a hit on its own platform, they have come up with yet another season of this masterpiece. The audience is taken through the story with the perspective of Gullak (an earthen piggy bank). Gullak proves to be a feel-good, witty series, relatable to the majority of its audience.

Where to watch: SonyLiv