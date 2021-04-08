Allu Arjun, one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema currently, celebrates his 38th birthday on 8 April 2021. Delivering some massive box office hits over the years, the actor has carved a fan base not just in the Telugu states but also in other pockets of the country. As Allu Arjun gears up to thrill the audience as Pushpa this August, we take a look back at 5 movies that everyone, who loves South Indian cinema, must watch.

5 must-watch movies of Allu Arjun

#1 Vedam

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Vedam was among the best Telugu films that hit the screens in 2010. Dealing with sensitive elements, the film won critical acclaim and remains one of the most sensible movies made in the last decade. Allu Arjun, who plays ‘Cable Raju’, nails his character to perfection, even leaving many of the viewers teary-eyed by the film’s conclusion.

#2 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

One of the biggest blockbusters from Telugu cinema in 2020, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is arguably the most popular Telugu film currently streaming on Netflix. Powered by terrific performances by Allu Arjun and Murli Sarma, the Trivikram directorial wooed the audience with its storyline, music, and drama.

#3 Arya

The film was directed by the then debutant Sukumar. Probably the most popular love triangle of the generation, the plot of Arya revolves around the lives of Arya, Geetha, and Ajay. Produced by ‘Dil’ Raju, Arya features Allu Arjun, Anu Mehta, and Siva Balaji in lead roles. The catchy music of the film was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. This film marked the first blockbuster hit of Allu Arjun in the industry.

#4 Race Gurram

Released in 2014, Race Gurram tickled the funny bones of the audience. Working together for the first time, Allu Arjun and Sruthi Haasan wooed us all with their impeccable chemistry. The film was directed by Surender Reddy and was produced by Nallamalupu Srinivas. The film emerged as a massive success at the box office, thanks to its entertaining narrative and strong performances from Ravi Kishan, Brahmanandam, and others.

#5 Sarrainodu

In Sarrainodu, we see Allu Arjun portraying Gana, an angry young man who takes justice into his own hands. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie was produced in-house under the Geetha Arts banner. The film also stars Srikanth, Aadhi Pinisetty, Rakul Preet Singh, and Catherine Tresa. A typical commercial entertainer that struck gold at the box office, the film is still a favourite for its high-voltage action sequences. This one’s not to be missed if you are someone who loves movies with the South Indian spice!

Honourable mentions: Julayi, Arya 2, S/O Satyamurthy