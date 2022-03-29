Puri, like Visakhapatnam, is a picturesque coastal city in India. Located in Odisha, it is popular for its Jagannath Rath Yatra held every year. Devotees throng the Jagannath temple during the much-awaited month of July. But Puri is much more than just the temple. It has many more beaches and artistic places to visit and appreciate. Yo! Vizag recommends a list of must-visit places such as temples, beaches, lakes, tourist spots, and craft villages to have a fulfilling trip to Puri.

Here is a list of 5 must-visit places in Puri to have a splendid trip.

#1 Jagannath Temple

This is the first place that one goes to on their visit to Puri. The brilliant architecture of the temple is mesmerizing. It is one of the important places for Hindu devotees as it is part of the “Char Dham” pilgrimage. If you are one on a spiritual journey or just a curious tourist, this destination is a must-visit to get an insight into Puri’s eminent culture and traditions. 35 km away from Puri, is the Sun Konark temple, which is also a must-visit place.

#2 Puri Beach

This place is a very Instagram-worthy beach. The Puri Beach also has water sports activities such as angling, boat ride, swimming, surfing, and sea cruising for that adrenaline rush. It is a must-visit tourist destination. You can simply take a stroll in the evening and view breathtaking sunsets. For sightseeing, you can go boat riding in the sea.

#3 Chilika Lake

Chilika Lake in Puri is Asia’s biggest internal saltwater pond surrounded by tiny islands. It also has the Nalbana Bird Sanctuary where thousands of flamingoes migrate to Chilaka Lake during the breeding season. It is also one of the most popular destinations for eco-tourism in India. You can click some breath-taking photographs amidst the swarm of birds in the picturesque lake.

#4 Narendra Tank

Narendra Tank is one of the largest tanks in Odisha. It is a holy tank and is a major tourist attraction. The area houses a small temple called Chandana Mandapa. The temple is famous for the Chandana Yatra of Lord Jagannath, which is celebrated annually. One can take a holy dip in the water and have a spiritual experience.

#5 Raghurajpur Craft Village

10 km from Puri is Raghurajpur, a heritage crafts village in Odisha. The artists’ village is especially known for its Pattachitra painters, an art form that dates back to 5 BC. They also make traditional masks, stone idols, paper mache, sculptures, wooden toys. It feeds your artistic soul to pay a visit to this artistic village. This is among the must-visit places on your list of things to do in Puri.

