With just one day left for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, excitement is at an all-time-high in Visakhapatnam as everyone eagerly waits to see the city’s most unique and imaginative Ganesh pandals. Last year, the city hosted some spectacular idols, including the towering 117-foot Gajuwaka Ganesh, the Janasena party-themed idol at Relliveedhi, and the memorable chocolate Ganesh at RK Beach. Every year, the streets of Visakhapatnam come alive with grand and creative Vinayaka statues, and 2024 promises to be no different. Here are five Ganesh pandals to look forward to this year:

1. Jaggery Ganesh

The Lambodhara Charitable Trust is setting up a remarkable 75-foot tall idol made entirely of jaggery from Rajasthan, a first for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This stunning creation will be on display from 7 to 28 September 2024. It is believed that devotees who visit the idol on 7 September – after the Prana Pratishta – to take darshan will be blessed. Alongside the religious festivities, there will be an exhibition featuring a Ferris wheel, fun rides, and food stalls.

Location: Exhibition Ground, Gajuwaka bus depot

2. Gajuwaka

SV Entertainments, based in Vizag, is constructing an 89-foot tall idol, modelled after the Sri Maha Ucchista Ganapati form for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024.

In Vizag, the ‘Gajuwaka Ganesh’ is known for its size and grandeur, and hoards of people flock to see it every year. The Gajuwaka Ganesh Utsava Committee has been setting up these idols for 11 years. Last year’s 177-foot Sri Ananta Panchamukha Maha Ganapathi was a major attraction.

This year’s idol, the tallest eco-friendly Ganesh in Visakhapatnam, is crafted from bamboo, red sand, Ganga soil, and grass. An 18-foot chocolate Ramudu idol will also be part of the celebrations. The 89-foot idol will remain at the pandal for 21 days, and the immersion will be done in place using water from sacred rivers.

Location: Beside TSR & TBK Degree and PG College, Srinagar

3. Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Last year, the ‘Chocolate Ganesha’ at RK Beach, created by P Raju garnered a lot of attention. This year, the same man is bringing a unique ‘Bala Ganapati set within an Ayodhya Mandir to Visakhapatnam. Craftsmen from Kolkata have been brought to Vizag work on this model. The set will have two Ganesha idols – a clay model, as well as a Bala Ganapati. This will apparently be India’s biggest sitting Ganapathi. Additionally, the Ayodha Ram Mandir set, made entirely of bamboo, is touted to be the tallest in India, standing at 120 feet in height and 100 feet in width.

Location: MVP double Road Colony

4. Sri Ganapathi Neelamamba Youth Association

For 18 years, the Sri Ganapathi Neelamamba Youth Association, in collaboration with GK Foundation, has been crafting Ganesha idols in various divine forms, including Panchamukha Anjaneya Swami, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami, Palani Subramanya Swami, and more. In 2024, they will continue the tradition of providing meals for 8,000 people. While the form of this year’s Ganesh is still under wraps, the association has been building anticipation through social media promotions.

Location: NelammaVepu Chettu, Dabagardens

5. Madhrawada Ganesh

It is typical for different areas of the city to come together and erect their own Ganesh idols. Among these ‘colony idols’, a 33 feet long statue is being set up at Madhurawada by the local youth, along with a 100 kg laddu.

Location: Opposite Durga Theatre, Chandrampalem

These are just a few exciting Ganesh Pandals coming up in Visakhapatnam this Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 that have been publicized. However, many more stunning idols will surely be revealed on the day of the festival. In fact, people have been talking about a Chocolate Ganesh, which will be set up at Gadiraju Palace, and a Ganesh at Akkayapalem being made of Banyan tree roots. However, these details have not been confirmed as of yet.

