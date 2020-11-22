A master at creating thrilling treasure hunts, Dan Brown has never disappointed his fans. Born on June 1964, this American author is famous for his numerous #1 bestsellers featuring conspiracy theories which usually revolve around Christian History. There is no way that one can leave any of his books midway. His books are not just widely appreciated and enjoyed but also provide bountiful knowledge that will make the readers want to learn more about the subject. Here are 5 Dan Brown novels that one must-read.

5 novels written by Dan Brown one must read:

#1 The Da Vinci Code

Synonymous with the title of this, the Da Vinci Code is his most famous novel. The plot traces the murder of the curator of the louvre with his body covered in symbols. Sounds exciting? No doubt it is! This mystery thriller which released back in 2003 was his second installment in the Robert Langdon book series. Despite the heavy criticism over its historical accuracy, it was a massive hit. This page-turner is a spectacular entertainer. If you aren’t a reader, do not miss out on the Ron Howard directed film of the same name.

#2 Angels and Demons

The first installment in the Robert Langdon series which released back in 2000 is one of Brown’s highly engrossing reads. By the end of the book, you would desperately wish to visit the Vatican. This exhilarating piece of literature with its plot twists and the entire religion vs science argument surrounding it will truly make you wonder how Dan Brown managed to weave a 24-hour plotline. This book is filled with the history of art and culture and is one hunt you can’t get enough of!

#3 Deception Point

Brown’s third novel and one of his most spine chilling adventures, this 2001 mystery thriller isn’t a Robert Langdon story. Based on a female protagonist, Rachel Sexton, Deception Point is a refreshing change from the world of art history. A valuable discovery deep beneath the arctic circle, something which will shake up the world. The book makes for an excellent thriller and will keep its readers hooked till the very end.

#4 Digital Fortress

Digital Fortress revolves around a mysterious code that cannot even be broken by NSA’s code-breaking machine. Dan Brown established a precedent with his very first book which was released in 1998 about his interest in codes and intelligence agencies which gave way to all his famous next outings. This cutting-edge techno-thriller which introduces you to the world of cryptography is bound to keep you enthralled throughout.

#5 The Lost Symbol

True to its title, the book takes you through a labyrinth of puzzling codes, arcane symbols, and secrets. This 2009 thriller is the third installment in the Robert Langdon series and well! Dan Brown never fails to impress. This book keeps getting better as the story moves ahead and the climax is sure to blow your mind away. With The Lost Symbol, Brown brilliantly draws his readers into the powerful and ancient sect of Freemasons.