The Kannada Film Industry, aka Sandalwood, has been reaching heights with unique concepts that succeeded in dropping the audiences’ jaws. Though the industry shot up to never-seen-before fame post-KGF, actors like Upendra, Puneeth Rajkumar, Shiva Raj Kumar, and others have constantly been creating impact for several years now. One such star who made a loud noise at the box office in recent times is Rishab Shetty, whose recent flick was Kantara. The actor cum director impressed moviegoers across the world with the socio-fantasy drama, proving his mettle yet again. Especially, Rishab Shetty is being lauded for his performance in the climax of Kantara which gave goosebumps to the awe-struck viewers.

If you are impressed by Kantara, here are five movies by Rishab Shetty that you must watch right away.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

A recent blockbuster from Sandalwood, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana is a gangster action drama written and directed by Raj B Shetty, who also played one of the lead roles. Rishab Shetty plays the role of Hari, the most feared gangster in the coastal town of Mangalore. Shiva and Hari are two best friends who run the crime wheel in the town with the police under their control. But a miscommunication of intentions turns the two against each other, with them swearing to kill each other. How Shiva, a man of very few words, and Hari, the showrunner, sabotage their brotherhood and become rivals form the crux of the plot. This movie was released on 19 November 2021 and won the SIIMA for the Best Kannada Film of the year. GGVV boasts an IMDb rating of 8.4 and is available on Zee5.

Bell Bottom

Set in the 1980s, Bell Bottom is a crime comedy directed by Jayatheertha. The film features Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya in the lead roles. Divakara is a self-taught detective who grows up watching murder mysteries and reading crime novels. On his father’s command, he joins as a constable and shoots up to fame very soon by cracking a robbery case. He is then entrusted with solving several other such cases, which puts him in unexpected situations. The movie has garnered wide adoration from Sandalwood fans and was rated 8.2 by IMDb.

Sarkari Hi Pra Shaale

Directed, written, and produced by Rishab Shetty, this 2018 socio-political comedy film stars Anant Nag, Ranjan, Pramod Shetty, and others in key roles. Set in Kasargod, a border district in Kerala, the plot revolves around the fight for language supremacy in the area. A Kannada medium government school is forced to closed down with an aim to establish Malayalam as the superior language. In desperation to save their school, the principal and a group of students approach a famous social activist to lead them in their fight. How he fights for the children’s education in the courtroom and brushes aside the language differences forms the crux of the film. The movie won the National Award for Best Children’s Film and the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Family Entertainer. It is available on Jio Cinema. This is regarded as one of the best movies directed by Rishab Shetty.

Hero

Produced by Rishab Shetty, the movie stars himself and Ganavi Laksman in the lead roles and was directed by M Bharath Raj. Rishab is a love failure barber, whose love interest marries a crime boss. He enters the crime-filled Ashokavana Estate to kill his ex-lover but ends up witnessing the crime boss’s murder. How the girl and the barber escape the situation to reunite forms the crux of the plot. The movie is available to watch on Zee5.

Harikathe Alla Girikathe

Directed by Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh, Hero is a comedy-drama starring Rishab Shetty, Thapaswini Poonacha, and Rachana Inder in the lead roles. The plot revolves around three people with high aims to make it to the top of the cinema industry. This movie has an IMDb rating of 6.7 and is available on Voot.

