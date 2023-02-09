The spooky plotlines, spine-chilling sequences, and especially the eerie music, are what make a horror movie truly frightening. Horror movie plotlines have been getting diverse and they keep getting better giving the audiences jump scares. OTT platforms, as always aid us by making such movies readily available for us to stream. We have gathered a list of six horror movies in six languages for you to have an engaging watch on OTT this weekend.

Below is the list of six horror movies from six languages on OTT.

Chhorii- Bollywood

Sakshi is a pregnant woman, who is forced to take refuge in a remote village with her husband, Hemant. However, during her time there, she experiences supernatural incidents that threaten her unborn child’s life. Directed by Vishal Furia, this Hindi film stars Nushrat Bharucha, Saurabh Goyal, Mita Vashisht, and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Masooda- Tollywood

Neelam’s life takes an awful turn when her daughter, Nazia, gets possessed by an evil spirit. With the help of her neighbour, Gopi, she sets out to save her daughter. Directed by Sai Kiran, this Telugu film stars Sangeetha Krish, Thiruveer, Bandhavi Sridhar, and others in notable roles.

OTT Platform: Aha

Romancham- Mollywood

Based on true events, the film follows the life of 7 bachelors. They play the Ouija Board, and a ghost named Anamika haunts their lives. The element of comedy in this film makes it worthwhile. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, this Malayalam film features Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, and others in leading roles. This film will shortly be will available on OTT.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Diya- Kollywood

Thulasi gets pregnant before marriage and is forced to abort the child. After a few years, the spirit of her unborn child gets revenge on all those who forced her mother. Directed by A. L. Vijay, this Tamil film stars Sai Pallavi, Naga Shaurya, Veronika Arora, and others in prominent roles. Diya is also available in Telugu.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Mane Number 13- Sandalwood

A group of 5 friends move to a new house, due to some circumstances. However, they start experiencing horrific incidents in theit new home. Directed by Vivy Kathiresan, this Kannada film features Varsha Bollamma, Aishwarya Gowda, Ramana, and others in leading roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Smile- Hollywood

After experiencing a traumatic incident a psychiatrist starts feeling threatened by an uncanny entity. This mysterious entity takes over her life and makes it hard for her to live peacefully. Directed by Parker Finn, this English-language film features Sosie Bacon, Caitlin Stasey, Rob Morgan, and others in notable roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

