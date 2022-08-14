This year the audience has seen a mixed bag of content from creators, be it light-hearted rom- coms, or even murder mysteries and thrillers. Yet, interestingly there has been a huge lineup of Hindi web series and movie releases that focused on the lives and families of our Indian Jawans. The Indian army has brought glory to the nation for decades and with India celebrating its 75th year of Independence this year, it is the perfect time to pay tribute to the unspoken stories of our brave army men. To invoke the feeling of pride and respect amongst all of us, here is a curated list of Hindi movies and web series on our Indian Jawans and the army that will bring out the patriotic Indian in you while paying homage to the struggles and sacrifices they faced while serving and protecting our nation.

Scroll down for a list of Hindi movies and web series based on the Indian Army and the Jawans.

#1 Bravehearts- The Untold Stories of Heroes

Bravehearts- The Untold Stories of Heroes is an anthology series launched by Dice Media. The web show is a unique five-episode series which unveils the inspiring stories of bravery and sacrifice of our army men along with their families. Each episode highlights what inspired different individuals to join the Defence Forces, be it a ragpicker or a young widow of a martyr coping with the sudden death of her husband, or even a retired Colonel dealing with his son who is aloof from him. The talented cast of the show includes- Shakti Kapoor, Omkar Kulkarni, Sandeep Sengupta, Anushka Sharma, Varun Tewari, and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Dice Media

#2 Major

Starring talented actors Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj; Sobhita Dhulipala, the film is based on the life of an army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that took place in 2008. The massacre brought chills to the nation and is remembered even today. Actor Adivi Sesh, in his Hindi film debut, plays the title character while doubling in as a writer of the movie. Having been applauded worldwide, the movie was released simultaneously in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. To know more about the turmoil faced by this brave soldier dedicated to serving the country make sure to add this to your watchlist.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#3 Code M Season 2

Code M is a crime drama web series starring talented actress Jennifer Winget who plays the role of an Indian Army Lawyer Monica Mehra. In season 1, Monica discovers a conspiracy plot during her investigation of a military encounter case. The series stars Jennifer Winget (playing the lead), along with Rajat Kapoor, Seema Biswas and Tanuj Virwani. In season 2, the audience will get to see how Monica Mehra solves a murder conspiracy along with a lot more drama that comes her way this season.

OTT Platform: Voot Select

#4 Shoorveer

The cast of this Indian action thriller web series directed by Kanishk Varma includes Regina Cassandra, Anjali Barot, Arif Zakaria, and others in lead roles. As the story progresses, the audience will get a glimpse of aerial combat sequences which have never been seen on an Indian screen before. When an imminent attack threatens India, an elite unit undertakes a mission that tests the limits of their courage and grit. The series which was released this July is worth a watch.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

#5 Avroodh

The Season 1 which was called ‘The Siege Within’ featured a war thriller based on the theme of the Uri Surgical Strike and the Indian Army. The makers are now back with Season 2 featuring actors Abir Chatterjee, Aahana Kumra, Anant Mahadevan, Krishna Hebbale, Major Rudrashish Majumder and others in prominent roles. Inspired by the book- India’s Most Fearless 2, the OTT series unveils the course of an Additional Income Tax Officer, Pradeep Bhattacharya, who is also a Captain in the Indian army as he cracks an elaborate scheme that is being planned against the nation.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

