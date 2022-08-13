Independence Day is just a couple of days away and we cannot be more relieved as it brought a long weekend along with it. If you are too tired to make plans for the weekend, there is no better option than watching a bunch of movies or new web series. Since it is Independence Day, we are here with a list of Telugu patriotic movies you can watch for some recreation.

Here is the list of 5 Telugu patriotic movies you cannot fail to miss this Independence Day.

Khadgam

One of the most iconic movies in Telugu cinema history, Khadgam is an all-time favourite for many. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, the movie boasts of a strong cast which includes Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Bramhaj, and others. From laughter and love to patriotism, the movie is a ride of many emotions. The songs and background score composed by Devi Sri Prasad still give us goosebumps and Khadgam is surely a path-breaking film for the rockstar. No Independence Day ever passes by without this movie in a Telugu household, thanks to Gemini TV. If you feel like revisiting this once-in-a-lifetime movie, you can watch it for free on Voot.

Jai

Starring Navdeep in the lead role, Jai is a patriotic sports drama directed by Teja. The movie portrays how the only heir of a rich family takes up the task of winning a boxing match for India against an undefeated Pakistani boxer. Though the movie is filled with many memorable scenes, the climax stands out of them all. The song ‘Desam Manadhey’ will flood you with patriotism and you are sure to hear it in every Independence Day celebration at schools. Jai is available on MX Player.

Major

The most recent one of the lot, Major is a biopic of the hero of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, the movie received an immense response from audiences across the country. The movie is also considered as one of the biggest hits this year, both critically and commercially. Director Sashi Kiran Tikka perfectly portrays the real-life story while with a blend of cinematic liberty. The music composed by Sri Charan Pakala adds immense value to the movie. Catch up with Major this Independence Day on Netflix.

Ghazi

Released in 2017, this Telugu war thriller is directed by Sankalp Reddy. Starring Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and others in prominent roles, the movie replicates the story of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, when the Indian Naval Submarine S21 intercepted a Pakistani submarine, PNS Ghazi. S21 was successful in preventing its mission of destroying INS Vikrant. Watch this thrilling success story of the Indian Navy on Amazon Prime Video.

Subash Chandra Bose

Starring Victory Venkatesh in the lead role, Subhash Chandra Bose revolves around Ashok who discovers that the to-be prime minister is a friend from his past life who betrays him. Cut to the pre-independence era, Subhash Chandra Bose aka Chandram is a freedom fighter who revolts against the British. He is betrayed by his friend, played by Prakash Raj, who helps the English in killing Chandram. The movie is directed by the legendary director K Raghavendra Rao and is available on YouTube.

Let us know which one of these movies are you watching on Independence Day. Follow Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more.