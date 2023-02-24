Telugu cinema actor Shafi, who is best known for his roles in movies like Chatrapathi, Khadgam, and Khaleja, has now made the headlines for a whole new reason. The versatile actor Shafi has received a nomination for Best Actor in a Short Film category at the Cannes Film Festival.

Best known for his villain roles in Telugu movies, Shafi played the role of a middle-aged man in a short film named ‘3:15 am’ directed by Amit Raj Verma. The thriller short film has already bagged an award at the Los Angeles Film Festival earlier this year and has now managed to impress the Cannes with Shafi bagging a nomination for Best Actor

The Telugu actor, Shafi, who has been a part of more than 50 movies, expressed that he did not think twice before doing a short film while addressing the media. The actor said that the script narrated to him moved him and that took it up as a challenge. He added that he was shocked to see Cannes recognising his works.

Shafi, an alumnus of the National School of Drama, has also worked in Tamil and Hindi cinema. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Villian- Telugu for his debut movie Khadgam in 2002. He has also been awarded the National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for Kamli directed by KNT Sastry.

