College days are undeniably one of the best phases of our lives. Some of us might have even gone from “I can’t wait to get out of here!” during the first week, to slowly finding a home in this new place without even realising it. Although it comes with a baggage of ups and downs, one will surely miss those days. So, what better way to reminisce about college days than by watching movies based on them? Some of the Indian movies based on college life, perfectly capture the highs and lows, friendships, heartbreaks, and everything else we experienced back in college.

Here is a list of 6 Indian movies based on college life, you can catch on OTT platforms.

#1 Happy Days – Telugu

Eight students from an engineering college form an unbreakable bond, after going through various hardships. The coming-of-age Telugu movie features Varun Sandesh, Rahul Haridas, Nikhil Siddharth, and others. Sekhar Kammula directed the film.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Pilla Zamindar – Telugu

Praveen has been spoilt throughout his whole life, as he was the grandson of a rich landlord. He gets sent to a village-based college, where he learns valuable life lessons and becomes responsible enough to inherit his grandfather’s wealth. The Telugu film stars Nani, Haripriya, Bindhu Madhavi, and others. The film is directed by Ashok G.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Voot

#3 3 Idiots – Hindi

Farhan and Raju go in search of their long-lost friend, Rancho, who inspired them to think differently from others. They reminisce about their college days, as they continue their search for Rancho. The film features Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in titular roles. Rajkumar Hirani directed the critically acclaimed Hindi film.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

#4 Chhichhore – Hindi

Anirudh, a middle-aged man, takes a trip down memory lane and recalls his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers. This college-based Hindi film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and other noble actors. Nitesh Tiwari directed the rom-com movie.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

#5 Hridayam – Telugu

Hridayam follows the journey of Arun as he falls prey to bad habits in college, and later goes on to become a responsible adult. The movie stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in prominent roles. Vineeth Sreenivasan directed the Malayalam movie.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

#6 Aanandam – Malayalam

Aanandam is a coming-of-age movie that follows a group of friends, as they go on their first college trip to Goa and Hampi. Their experiences help them navigate their feelings and friendships. The Malayalam movie features an ensemble cast including Arun Kurian, Roshan Mathew, Anarkali Marikar, Siddhi Mahajankatti, and others in lead roles. Vineeth Sreenivasan directed the film.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Aha

