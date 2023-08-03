With songs being our go-to distraction for everything that we do, we crave either some soothing melodious music or energetic rock music to keep us going through the week. Devi Sri Prasad, one of the most respected and admired music directors of the Telugu film industry, contributed a lot to raise our standards of music sense and taste. Celebrating his 44th birthday, here are some unforgettable albums of Devi Sri Prasad that we still vibe to.

Here are a few of the best albums by Devi Sri Prasad.

Varsham

Released in 2004, this album justifies every scene of the movie. Varsham album has the most soulful songs that Devi Sri Prasad composed and it’s a masterpiece in itself as it makes us tap our legs to all the songs even now. It captured the essence of this romantic drama perfectly. Songs like ‘Nuvvosthanante’, ‘Mellaga’, and ‘Langa Voni’ are just the all-time favourites of all the GenZs.

Bommarillu

Bommarillu probably wouldn’t have been such a huge hit if the songs weren’t that great. Devi Sri Prasad just had to cast his magic spell on the songs and here we are vibing to all the songs of Bommarillu. ‘Kaani Ippudu’, ‘Laalu Dharvaja’, ‘Nammaka Thappani’, and ‘Appudo Ippudo’, are some of the most heard songs from this album.

Aarya

The album of Aarya is so lovely that it directly touches your heart and you can’t stop yourself from grooving to the songs. Every song of the album is just amazing as it explains the situation so well. ‘Feel my love’, ‘Nuvvunte’, and ‘Aa Ante’ are the most enjoyed songs of this album.

Aarya 2

After the hit album of Aarya, how can Devi Sri Prasad not compose songs of Aarya 2? All the songs of this album are just a vibe. The film and the songs go parallelly in entertaining and make us vibe to every bit of it. You can’t just pick only one song as your favourite from this album. Still ‘Uppenantha’ song stays on top of the list.

Also read: Classic Telugu movies from the early 2000s that guarantee butterflies

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Who doesn’t like this movie? And of course, the songs add to its beautiful presentation of the movie. Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is the favourite album of many young people. Devi made his way through the hearts of his fans through this album. Every song is composed so beautifully that you can just listen to them on a loop. ‘Niluvaddham’, ‘Something Something ‘, and ‘Ghal Ghal’ are the most liked songs from this album.

Khadgam

The album comprises six songs, each contributing to the overall success of the film. Some of the memorable tracks from “Khadgam” include “Meme Indians,” “Nuvvu Nuvvu,” and “Aha Allari.” With captivating melodies and catchy beats, the album has remained a favourite among Telugu moviegoers and music lovers alike. Its success contributed significantly to Devi Sri Prasad’s reputation as a talented music director in the South Indian film industry.

Mr Perfect

The album features a mix of upbeat and soulful tracks that resonate with listeners. Some of the well-known songs from “Mr Perfect” include “Chali Chaliga,” “Ringa Ringa,” and “Aakasam Badhalaina”, “Ningi Jaaripadda.” Devi Sri Prasad’s catchy tunes and meaningful lyrics added to the overall appeal of the album. Mr Perfect edged Devi’s name as the finest composer.

Let us know which one of these albums by Devi Sri Prasad is your favourite. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining content.