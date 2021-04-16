With the increase in Covid positive cases across the globe, we come face-to-face to the second wave of the pandemic. During this time we need to observe extra precaution and practice social distancing. We owe it to the digital entertainment platforms for the plethora of content that is available at our fingertips. Now, we get to watch all our favourite movies and TV shows in the comfort of our homes. Here is the list of 5 OTT movies and TV show releases on various platforms this weekend.

List of 5 OTT movies and TV show weekend releases

#1 Raat Baaki Hai

Raat Baqi Hai is a mystery thriller directed by Avinash Das. Based on the play Ballygunge by Atul Satya Kaushik, in 1990, this film features Anoop Soni, Paoli Dam, Rahul Dev and Deepanita Sharma in the lead roles. Taking to social media, the director put out a disclaimer that the film is meant only for adults.

Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: 16 April 2021

#2 Thellavarithe Guruvaram

This Telugu-language movie is a story about a couple that hardly know each other and are about to get married. Thellavarithe Guruvaram takes us through their journey of getting to know each other. This movie was released in theatres on 27 March 2021. Directed by Manikanth Gelli, the movie stars Sri Simha, Chitra Shukla and Misha Narang in the lead roles.

Where to watch: Aha

Release date: 16 April 2021

#3 Ajeeb Daastaans

Ajeeb Daastaans is a Hindi-language anthology of four contrasting stories delving into different aspects of human relationships. The stories explore traits like jealousy, prejudices and toxicity. The film was produced by Karan Johar and Netflix. The film features actors like Shefali Shah, Aditi Roa Hydari, Konkana Sen Sharma among others.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 16 April 2021

#4 Big Shot

When a short-tempered basketball coach gets fired from an elite basketball league, he is asked to take up the role of a basketball coach for a high school girls basketball team. The English-language series seems to have a similar soul of the Bollywood movie, Chak De! India. John Stamos is seen in the lead role of the series.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 16 April 2021

#5 Sreekaram

Sreekaram is a Telugu-language family entertainer. The storyline revolves around a youngster played by Sharwanand who is a software engineer looking to develop farming in his village. The movie was released in theatres on 11 March 2021.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Release date: 16 April 2021