With a country as diverse as India, we are really blessed with a wide variety of cuisines in every state. We are practically spoiled by the number of choices we have to prepare a meal. There is a wide range of recipes available on the internet and a hundred more versions of the same recipe.

While experimental cooking has brought forth dolgana coffee and banoffee pie recipes going viral on the internet, there are other successful tried and tested recipes by famous chefs all over the country. Gone are the days when mothers used to sit glued to the TV with a notepad and a pen and write down the ingredients from their favourite cooking channel as swiftly as they could. With the age of the internet, the famous and world renowned chefs of the country are available at the tips of our fingers with their famous recipes and cuisines. We have sorted 5 Indian Youtube food channels to help you guide you in cooking lip-smacking food because who better to learn than from the professionals themselves.

5 Indian YouTube food channels you should follow:

#1 Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana

He is known as the ‘cooking king’ of India with a wide variety of recipes in his pocket. This celebrity chef also runs his own TV show called ‘Khana Khanazna’ which is very popular among Indian audiences. With over 5 million subscribers, 150+ cook books that are best sellers and several culinary awards, his channel is highly recommended to learn simple steps to cook even the most complicated of the dishes with the easiest of methods. Chef Kapoor aims to make Indian Cuisine the number one in the world and is no surprise that he is a Maestro in the cuisine himself.

#2 Your Food Lab

The channel is run by Internet personality Sanjyot Keer who regularly uploads cooking videos on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. His first first series of cooking recipes released on Facebook was an instant hit among netizens provoking him to upload more such videos on YouTube as well. Most of his recipes contain a surprise element of fusing another culture with the traditional Indian food that turns out to be extremely interesting.

#3 Cook with Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar is a celebrated chef, food stylist, TV show judge and many more, but most of all he is a passionate cook. He has travelled enthusiastically to various locations of the world to learn about different kinds of recipes and strives to bring them back home to India along with the tales of the lands it originated from. Each one of his recipes, if followed exactly like he says with the right portions of ingredients and “love” will turn out exactly as he promises.

#4 Kunal Kapur

A restaurateur and a renowned celebrity chef, Kunal Kapur became a sensation in MasterChef India by judging and hosting the program. He brings traditional Indian recipes to the forefront and has an in depth enthusiasm to work with regional recipes. Mr Kapur shares simple recipes on his Twitter from time to time which are extremely easy to prepare at home.

#5 Vahchef – VahRehVah

Sanjay Thumma is the founder of Vahchef – VahRehVah is a famous chef away from home but reviving Indian Cuisines in places like Europe, Australia and North America. He has strived to make Indian cuisines world renowned in global markets by opening a chain of restaurants abroad. After he gave up his restaurants in order to follow his true passion for cooking he moved back to India to create videos that he uploads on his YouTube channel that has over 2 million subscribers. His recipes are effortlessly delicious and you will find yourself coming back for more.