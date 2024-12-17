As 2024 comes to a close, what better way to ring in 2025 than with a much-needed getaway? If you’re in Visakhapatnam, thanks to direct flights from the city, a New Year adventure is only a few hours away. Here are five fantastic destinations you can fly to directly for the perfect start to your New Year.

1. Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair)

This tropical paradise, once known as Port Blair, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is a dream come true. With undisturbed beaches and clear waters, the place is beautiful as it is full of history. The Cellular Jail stands here as a powerful reminder of India’s freedom struggle, while nearby attractions like Ross Island and North Bay provide ample opportunities for adventure water sports. Air India operates a direct 2-hour flight from Vizag to Port Blair.

2. Mumbai

New Year is generally associated with new beginnings, stronger ambitions, and reaffirmed goals. India’s “city of dreams” is the perfect place for an inspirational push to start off the year.

Your Mumbai adventure must begin at iconic spots like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. While here, make sure to treat yourself to Mumbai’s famous street food like Vada Pav, Poha, and more.

Shop for quirky finds at Colaba Causeway or relax with a breezy walk along Juhu Beach. No matter where you go, Mumbai’s energy is infectious, making it the perfect city to start your New Year with.

IndiGo and Air India operate regular flights from Vizag to Mumbai that will get you there in under two-and-a-half hours.

3. Kolkata

For a vacation filled with history, culture, and incredible food, Kolkata is your ideal destination. Luckily, IndiGo operates a direct flight to this destination with an airtime of one hour and twenty minutes.

Known as the “Cultural Capital of India,” the city has a timeless charm that you’ll find in landmarks like the majestic Howrah Bridge, the stunning Victoria Memorial, and the historic College Street.

Of course, Kolkata is a foodie’s dream destination. Don’t leave without devouring some flaky Kathi Rolls, sweet Mishti Doi, or the city’s signature Puchkas (Kolkata’s take on pani puri).

4. Kuala Lumpur

Looking for an international escape that doesn’t require much travel time or a visa? Hop on a direct flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s dazzling capital, in just under four hours.

From jaw-dropping views of the city skyline from the iconic Petronas Twin Towers to the towering Merdeka 118, Kuala Lumpur provides an experience unlike any Indian city.

If you need a breath of fresh air, you can get away to the Perdana Botanical Gardens or explore the fascinating Batu Caves. For a taste of the city’s energy, head to Jalan Alor for street food that’s as colourful as it is delicious. Shoppers will love Central Market and Chinatown, where you can score unique souvenirs and tasty local treats.

5. Bangkok

Bangkok needs no introduction. Thanks to AirAsia’s direct flights from Vizag, this vibrant Thai capital is just under 3 hours away—making it an irresistible choice for a quick New Year’s escape.

While here, you can visit iconic landmarks like The Grand Palace and Wat Pho (home to the giant reclining Buddha), or explore the lively floating markets for a unique cultural experience.

If you’re looking for nightlife, head to Khaosan Road for a fun-filled evening. And for a day trip, the ancient ruins of Ayutthaya are just a short ride away.

Food lovers will be in heaven here—with fragrant Pad Thai, juicy Mango Sticky Rice, and other such delicacies.

With these incredible destinations just a few direct flights away frim Visakhapatnam, there’s no reason to stay home this New Year. So go ahead, book those tickets, pack your bags, and start 2025 with an adventure you’ll never forget.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel-related articles!