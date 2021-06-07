Thrillers are the new fad. With the era of synchronized and apt subtitles, language is no barrier to catch up on the best from both worlds. A thriller can also act as a daily antidote to boredom. Thrillers are known for very less dialogue-based plots and inculcate a lot of action. While only one of them is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the rest of them are available in English. While the best is reserved for the last, the following are the best mind-boggling and time-travel thrillers available on Amazon Prime Video.

List of the best time-travel thrillers available on Amazon Prime Video:

#5 Predestination

Predestination is a 2014 science fiction action thriller based on the 1959 short story ‘All You Zombies. Keeping it to the core of time traveling, an agent of the cause in on an endeavor to disarm a bomb. The unfortunate fall of events defy his goal, and he is transported to the future where he witnesses his recovery. With time at the agent’s disposal, he moves to 1970 as a bartender in New York, reincarnates as a woman, eventually makes it to the 1975’s with a golden heart, and finally returns to the 1965’s as a victim of procrastination. The film won several accolades and recognitions including 4 AACTA Awards and nominated for several others.

#4 Source Code

Source code is a 2011 American science fiction thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a U.S Army captain. With a life-or-death situation, the US captain is sent to a compounded reality to find a bomber. Bouncing over the time zones, the captain recollects the last flying mission in Afghanistan and remains a stranger to everyone around him. With a secret adding to the thrill, the captain is recognized as a school teacher. The film Source Code had its world premiere at South by Southwest and grossed over $147.3 million worldwide. Source Code that unravels with a moving train bomb blast is a must-watch on Amazon Prime.

#3 Donnie Darko

Donnie Darko is a 2001 American science fiction psychological thriller set in the October of 1988. The plot follows a troubled teenager who narrowly escapes a bizarre fire accident. With the flair the thrills can get to, this stranded teenager sees a Frank who is a mysterious figure in a rabbit costume. This was Richard Kelly’s first film as a director and Donnie Darko was his first-ever script. On the halls of fame, Donnie Darko was listed No.2 in Empire’s 50 Greatest Independent Film of All Time. Frank reveals that the world is going to end in 28 days, watch Donnie Darko get to know if it comes true.

#2 Looper

Looper is a 2012 American fiction action-thriller starring Bruce Wills, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Emily Blunt. The plot revolves around the present-day contract serial killers hired by a criminal syndicate from the future. The only purpose of this vindictive action is to terminate victims who have been sent back through time. On the halls of fame, Looper was selected as the opening film of the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival. The film was a commercial success grossing $176 Million worldwide with a $30 Million budget.

#1 Tennet

Tenet is a science-fiction action thriller film directed by Christopher Nolan. The film was brought together as a collaborative production between the United States and the United Kingdom. Tenet took director Nolan more than five years to write the screenplay, post its announcement in the year 2014. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Dimple Kapadia, amongst many. The film had seen a series of hurdles on its release due to Covid-19 and was postponed thrice before its release. Tenet was the first film to release post the first wave of Covid-19 and grossed over $363 Million.