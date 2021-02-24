Fondly called the Natural Star of Tollywood, Nani has proved his mettle time and again with his acting prowess. The actor debuted with Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s Ashta Chamma back in 2008. Ever since, Nani has earned the trust of audiences and has delivered hits like Jersey, Ala Modalaindi, and Pilla Jamindar. As he celebrates his birthday today, here’s the list of best movies of Nani one must not miss.

List of best movies of Nani and where to watch them:

#1 Jersey

This 2019-sports drama features Nani essaying the role of Arjun, a talented but failed cricketer. The actor’s stunning portrayal of Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in cricket for his son went on to win the hearts of the critics as well as the audiences.

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

#2 Ninnu Kori

The movie follows the story of a man who wishes to earn his way back into his ex-beau’s life. As fate would have it, she has already been married to someone else. What transpires when these two ex-flames meet, forms the rest of the plot. Nani, who maintains his happy-go-lucky demeanour through the film shines in a bunch of emotional scenes.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Bhale Bhale Magadivoy

After a couple of hits and misses, BBM’s tremendous success catapulted Nani as a celebrated star in Tollywood. Directed by Maruthi, the film revolves around Lucky, an absent-minded botanist who fiddles with keeping up his relationship with Nandana, a Kuchipudi dancer. Nani’s impeccable comic-timing coupled with his hilarious expressions, make BBM a worthy watch.

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

#4 Pilla Zamindar

Pilla Zamindar tells the story of Praveen Jayaramaraju aka PJ, a spoilt grandson of a wealthy Zamindar named Rudra Ramaraju (Nagineedu). After Zamindar’s demise, PJ realises that he will own his grandfather’s fortune only if he fulfills the conditions written down in the will. With the support of an amazing ensemble cast, Nani delivers an incredible performance as the arrogant teenager as well as the transformed youngster in the end, with equal ease.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

#5 Ala Modalaindi

Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film brought Tollywood’s two finest actors together – Nani and Nithya Menen. This movie, deemed a must-watch because of its entertainment quotient, is considered to be the breakthrough film of Tollywood’s Natural Star.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Notable Mention:

Eega

This fantasy action film directed by SS Rajamouli, has Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its lead actors. The movie is about Nani, an innocent guy, who reincarnates as a housefly to seek revenge. Despite his limited screentime, Nani manages to create an impact on the viewers, which carries throughout the film.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video