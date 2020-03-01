Multiple eateries under one roof, check out 45 East in Vizag

Bringing multiple eateries under one roof, the new drive-in restaurant, ‘45 East’ promises a refreshing experience for foodies in Vizag.

The Setting

As you walk past the spacious parking lot, an array of food joints welcomes the guests. Decked up with a dash of colours, the exteriors of each eatery look quirky. Those who wish to relish the outdoor experience can eat and relax by the walkway. A large screen has also been set up here to entertain visitors with music and sports.

A section of the first floor at 45 East facilitates a high ceilinged lounge, with huge glass windows overlooking the city. The restaurant can accommodate at least 150 people. The other part houses a play zone for kids, called Little Pirates. Children below twelve years can have fun in the play area, which has inflatable slides, trampoline, ball pools, and other activity corners.

The Fare

Featuring global to local cuisines, 45 East has an interesting assortment of eateries. The Flying Dosa Factory offers a myriad of delectable dosas. Bringing the quintessential Andhra flavour, Rajugari Ruchulu has Bhimavaram Kodi Pulao, Nellore Royyala Vepudu and other dishes in its menu.

While Chopstix serves Thai and Chinese food, pizza lovers can devour slices of Italian goodness with thin-crust pizzas from Viva Italia. Eat Burp Repeat, on the other hand, offers a mix of Continental cuisine with offerings such as shawarma and deviled eggs.

The list isn’t complete without desserts. The sweet course section is equally interesting with chimney cones from Budapest Bake Inn and pocket waffles from London Bubble Co. To add to the variety, the place also serves rose milk and milkshakes from the outlets Rose Milk and Makers of Milkshakes respectively.

Yo! Recommends

Those who enjoy spice can try the Flying Paneer Schezwan Dosa from Flying Dosa Factory at 45 East. Among the starters, the Dragon Chicken from Chopstix comes highly recommended. In the dessert’s section, coffee brownie from Makers of Milkshakes, Kit Kat Break in Bubble Waffle Wrap from London Bubble Co. and Death by Chocolate from Budapest Bake Inn are not to be missed.

Location: Opposite Kurupam Tomb, Beach Road, Vizag

Timings: 10 AM to 12 PM

Contact: 8125668888