Andhra Pradesh has reported a significant spike in COVID-19 deaths. While Monday reported 37 casualties in the state, the past 24 hours saw as many as 43 patients succumbing to the disease. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh this afternoon, ten individuals from Anantapur, nine from West Godavari, five from Chittoor, five from East Godavari, five from Kadapa, three from Kurnool, three from Prakasam, two from Visakhapatnam and one from Vizianagaram died due to COVID-19. Consequently, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh has now surged to 408.

Between Monday and Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 1916 new coronavirus cases. While 1908 of these cases are from the state, 8 are from other states. It may be noted that no foreign returnees tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally of Andhra Pradesh has surpassed the 33,000-mark and stood at 33019 by the time the report was released on Arogya Andhra.

22,670 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours. So far, Andhra Pradesh has tested 11,95,766 samples for COVID-19. While 17,467 individuals (including the 952 individuals discharged today) have been discharged so far, 15,144 COVID-19 cases in the state have been marked active as on Tuesday afternoon. Of the active patients, 12,739 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 2,405 are at COVID Care Centres.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to postpone all Common Entrance Tests in the state. The entrance tests have been postponed to the third week of September. Earlier the state government had even cancelled the 10th class examinations to ensure the safety of the students amid the prevailing conditions.