Toda, 27 May 2022, the Diesel loco shed achieved another milestone in its journey by flagging off its 400th Locomotive by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy. The Diesel Loco Shed Visakhapatnam came into existence in 1965 with a holding of 13 WDM 1 Locomotives to meet the traffic needs in transportation of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul line mainly Iron Ore from Bailadila Mines to Visakhapatnam Port Trust. Now it holds a fleet of 400 locos of various capacities.

Speaking on the occasion DRM Anup Satpathy said that this is the largest diesel loco maintenance depot on Indian Railways with a fleet of 400 locomotives including 176 Electrical locos. Various types of locomotives are being maintained in this shed for freight, passenger and shunting purposes. The augmentation of the DLS is to facilitate uninterrupted maintenance works.

Further, Anup Satpathy also inaugurated the augmented Diesel Loco Shed for homing electric locomotives in Visakhapatnam. The funds for these extension works were allotted in 2015-16 and completed with investment of ₹67.42 crores by March 2022. The construction work was done by the M/s IRCON International Ltd. He also inaugurated the electronic test bench in the newly constructed shed. In this test bench, 84 items such as relays & cab equipment, contactors & capacitor, converters & electronics, circuit breakers and switches, speed recorders calibration & testing of master controller & MU cable can etc.

