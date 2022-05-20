The Visakhapatnam Railway Station was accredited as an ‘Eat Right Station’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Earlier this year, in February, an FSSAI recognised third-party panel conducted a survey on the food quality, hygiene standards, and other parameters. Visakhapatnam Railway Station was certified a 4-star rating out of 5 by the panel. The certificate is valid up to 18 May 2024.

The station houses a total of 38 catering stalls across its 8 platforms. Additionally, it also facilitates the public with a food court, a fast food centre, a Jan Aahar centre, and 15 drinking water vending units. ‘Eat Right India’ movement is an initiative by the FSSAI to increase the food standards in the country, thereby making the food suitable both for the people and the planet.

The efforts put by the authorities in adhering to the safety and hygiene norms have ensured achieving the certificate. Also, all the vendors at the food catering stalls are licensed and certified, said the Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy.

The Visakhapatnam Railway Station is the 7th in the country and the 1st in AP to get the ‘Eat Right Station’ certificate by FSSAI. Chandigarh Railway Station, Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai), Mumbai Central Railway Station, Vadodara Railway Station, and Bhubaneswar Railway Station were the others to be certified.

