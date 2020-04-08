4 coronavirus patients cured in Vizag test negative post treatment

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, it comes as a sigh of relief as four Coronavirus patients cured in Vizag test negative pos treatment, out of the twenty cases successfully.

Latest reports have stated that three coronavirus patients were cured in Vizag District, have been treated and discharged on Wednesday. While two of them belong to the same family, in Revidi village of Padmanabham Mandal, the other patient, from Allipuram, is direct contact of the first coronavirus positive case reported in Visakhapatnam. As reported earlier, the first patient was seeking treatment at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases. Upon testing negative for the virus, thrice, he was discharged last week.

In a bid to contain the deadly virus, the district authorities, as well as the Andhra Pradesh State Government, is putting in their best efforts. Speaking to the media in this regard, on Tuesday, the AP Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, said that the district has five private hospitals treating coronavirus, apart from the government hospitals. He added that about 18,000 N-95 masks, 4 lakh pairs of gloves, 10 lakh medical masks, around 10,000 PPE kits, 22,000 sanitisers, and around 2 lakh cloth masks are currently available in the district. He further said that the Government has taken necessary precautions to control the coronavirus and urged the public not to fear.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, 19 new coronavirus cases have come into the light. Guntur reported 8, Anthapuram reported 7, Prakasam 3 and West Godavari reported 1. The total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh thereby goes up to 348.