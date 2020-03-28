First coronavirus patient in Vizag recovering, tests negative post treatment

In a sigh of relief, the first patient who tested positive for coronavirus in Vizag is on his road to recovery. Latest reports have stated that the patient who was in quarantine for the last ten days, has now tested negative for the virus.

The 65-year-old resident of Allipuram was seeking treatment at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases. As per medical reports from the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, the patient tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday. The patient – with a travel history to Saudi Arabia was admitted to the hospital in Vizag with symptoms of coronavirus on March 17 2020.

Meanwhile, rumours were afloat on social media and WhatsApp revealing details of the patient in question. Rules and regulations state that details of the patients tested for coronavirus must be kept confidential in a bid to ensure their privacy. In response to the misleading messages, the state government has issued orders that strict action will be taken against those found circulating information about the patients.

Any confidential information (Patient details, lab reports, etc) related to #COVID_19 is strictly prohibited to share with the public. Strict action will be taken against them. Request you all to report us immediately if find such act or information. #APFightsCorona — Arogya Andhra (@ArogyaAndhra) March 28, 2020