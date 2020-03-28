Coronavirus pandemic: GVMC to ramp up surveillance in Vizag

With Vizag reporting its fourth positive coronavirus case, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has stepped up surveillance in the city to contain the spread of the deadly virus. In the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, a review meeting via video conference was held on Friday. Additional Commissioners, Tamima Ansaria, and AV Ramani, Paderu Sub-Collector, Dr Venkateswara Rao, and others took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, the GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana (IAS), instructed the officials to and monitor the sanitation, especially in the localities where people from overseas and other states have been home quarantined. Following the instructions suggested by Dr Venkateswara Rao, she informed that a doctor and an Asha worker will be assigned for each ward to inspect the home quarantined individuals.

Ms Srijana said that the zonal officers should stay connected with the doctors working at the Primary Health Care (PHC) centres of the respective zones. Furthermore, she ordered the district authorities to maintain strict surveillance and update the statistical details up to 3km of areas where coronavirus cases have been reported. She also advised to stock up chlorine solution, bleaching powder, lime and other disinfectants.