Four policemen from the Armed Reserve Police have died in a road accident on the National Highway 16 of Summadevi railway gate, Rangoi Junction, Palasa Mandal in Srikakulam District on Monday at around 1 pm. Among the four are an Assistant Sub-Inspector, 2 Head Constables and a driver. The incident happened around 160 km away from Vizag when the four officers were heading towards Berhampur in Odisha.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Naidu (ASI), Y Babu Rao (Head Constable) and PT Anthony (Head Constable) and P Janardhan (driver). All four involved in the road accident belonged to the Armed Reserve Police at Etcherla in Srikakulam District.

According to sources, the road accident took place when the police jeep got a flat front tyre and allegedly hit a divider. The incident happened when the AR policemen were returning to Palasa after handing over the dead body of an Army personnel for a funeral at Singupuram near Srikakulam town.

Soon after the incident, State Fisheries Minister Seediri Appala Raju visited the accident spot.

Bodies of the four deceased were shifted to Palasa Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered by the Palasa Police into the accident.

In recent months, a lot of road accidents have happened at NH-16, especially at Visakhapatnam. While the city police have been making efforts to reduce the speed, other issues have been cropping up due to the ongoing construction work of flyovers.

