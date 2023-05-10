The lifeless body of a 38-year-old man, who reportedly committed suicide, was discovered in the Meghadrigedda Reservoir at Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, 9 May 2023. The deceased, identified as Hemanth Kumar, was believed to have taken his life owing to financial troubles. Hailing from Gopalapatnam, Hemanth worked as a private employee and also dabbled in real estate. He was survived by his wife and two children.

According to the police, Hemanth had been grappling with alcohol addiction and was burdened with debts. The unstable financial situation and his dependence on alcohol led to frequent disputes between him and his wife. On 7 May, he left his residence and did not return. Concerned locals stumbled upon a two-wheeler, along with a pair of slippers and a mobile phone near the reservoir on Monday, 8 May. Sensing something wrong, they promptly alerted the authorities.

Based on the tip-off, the Visakhapatnam Police initiated a search operation in the Meghadrigedda Reservoir, with the help of local swimmers, suspecting a suicide angle. Despite their efforts, the body could not be located on that day. However, on 9 May, in the afternoon, Hemanth Kumar’s lifeless body was eventually discovered. Subsequently, the body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the Pendurthi Police officially registered the case.

