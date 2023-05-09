On Friday, 12 May 2023, a job recruitment drive will be conducted for the specially-abled at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam will be recruiting to fill over 350 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Read on to find out the details of the vacancies to be filled at the job recruitment drive for the specially-abled in Visakhapatnam.
Flipkart, Hyderabad
Name of the Role: Warehouse Associates
Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary Offered: 15000/- + Allowances
Number of Vacancies: 50
Vindhya – Infomedia Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad / Bengaluru
Name of the Role: Tele caller (Telugu)
Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary Offered: 14000/- + Allowances
Number of Vacancies: 20
Hirawats, Visakhapatnam
Name of the Role: Pickers and Packers, Security Guards
Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter
Age: 18-25 years
Salary Offered: 12500/-
Number of Vacancies: 20
US Ltd. Shopping Mall, Visakhapatnam/ Other Locations
Name of the Role: Customer Support Associates
Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter
Age: 18-25 years
Salary Offered: 12000/-
Number of Vacancies: 20
Pegasystems Software Company, Hyderabad
Name of the Role: Software Engineers
Educational Qualifications: Any B.Tech
Age: 18-25 years
Salary Offered: 20000-30000/-
Number of Vacancies: 20
Also read: Sea Harrier Museum inauguration on 11 May, exhibits from Goa arrive in Vizag
Per Cap Software Company, Hyderabad
Name of the Role: Customer Support Executive
Educational Qualifications: B.Com.
Age: 18-35 years
Salary Offered: 15000/-
Number of Vacancies: 2
Vinis, Visakhapatnam
Name of the Role: Customer Support Associates
Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter
Age: 18-25 years
Salary Offered: 12000/-
Number of Vacancies: 20
KFC, Andhra/ Hyderabad
Name of the Role: Customer Support Associates
Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 21-28 years
Salary Offered: 12000/- + Allowances
Number of Vacancies: 10
Pal Plastic Manufacturing, Visakhapatnam
Name of the Role: Sewing Operators (SHI)
Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard
Age: 18-35 years
Salary Offered: 10000/- + Allowances
Number of Vacancies: 50
Big Basket, Visakhapatnam
Name of the Role: Associates/ Pickers and Packers
Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard
Age: 18-25 years
Salary Offered: 12500/-
Number of Vacancies: 10
Synergies Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Parwada Pharmacity, Visakhapatnam
Name of the Role: Trainees Chemists
Educational Qualifications: B.Sc. (Chemistry) Freshers
Age: 21-26 years
Salary Offered: 12000/- + Free Bus Facilities
Number of Vacancies: 50
P&G (Suswadeep), Visakhapatnam
Name of the Role: Sales Executive and Warehouse Associates
Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter/Any Degree
Age: 18-40 years
Salary Offered: 15000/-
Number of Vacancies: 50
SBI Life Insurance, Visakhapatnam
Name of the Role: Sales Officers / Branch Managers
Educational Qualifications: Any Degree
Age: 21-45 years
Salary Offered: 20000-30000/- Any Degree
Number of Vacancies: 30
Big C Mobiles, Visakhapatnam
Name of the Role: Sales Executives
Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter
Age: 18-25 years
Salary Offered: 12000/- + Allowances
Number of Vacancies: 10
Interested and eligible specially-abled candidates can register for the mega job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 12 May 2023.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.
Discussion about this post