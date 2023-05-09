On Friday, 12 May 2023, a job recruitment drive will be conducted for the specially-abled at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam will be recruiting to fill over 350 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Read on to find out the details of the vacancies to be filled at the job recruitment drive for the specially-abled in Visakhapatnam.

Flipkart, Hyderabad

Name of the Role: Warehouse Associates

Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary Offered: 15000/- + Allowances

Number of Vacancies: 50

Vindhya – Infomedia Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad / Bengaluru

Name of the Role: Tele caller (Telugu)

Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary Offered: 14000/- + Allowances

Number of Vacancies: 20

Hirawats, Visakhapatnam

Name of the Role: Pickers and Packers, Security Guards

Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter

Age: 18-25 years

Salary Offered: 12500/-

Number of Vacancies: 20

US Ltd. Shopping Mall, Visakhapatnam/ Other Locations

Name of the Role: Customer Support Associates

Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter

Age: 18-25 years

Salary Offered: 12000/-

Number of Vacancies: 20

Pegasystems Software Company, Hyderabad

Name of the Role: Software Engineers

Educational Qualifications: Any B.Tech

Age: 18-25 years

Salary Offered: 20000-30000/-

Number of Vacancies: 20

Per Cap Software Company, Hyderabad

Name of the Role: Customer Support Executive

Educational Qualifications: B.Com.

Age: 18-35 years

Salary Offered: 15000/-

Number of Vacancies: 2

Vinis, Visakhapatnam

Name of the Role: Customer Support Associates

Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter

Age: 18-25 years

Salary Offered: 12000/-

Number of Vacancies: 20

KFC, Andhra/ Hyderabad

Name of the Role: Customer Support Associates

Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 21-28 years

Salary Offered: 12000/- + Allowances

Number of Vacancies: 10

Pal Plastic Manufacturing, Visakhapatnam

Name of the Role: Sewing Operators (SHI)

Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard

Age: 18-35 years

Salary Offered: 10000/- + Allowances

Number of Vacancies: 50

Big Basket, Visakhapatnam

Name of the Role: Associates/ Pickers and Packers

Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard

Age: 18-25 years

Salary Offered: 12500/-

Number of Vacancies: 10

Synergies Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Parwada Pharmacity, Visakhapatnam

Name of the Role: Trainees Chemists

Educational Qualifications: B.Sc. (Chemistry) Freshers

Age: 21-26 years

Salary Offered: 12000/- + Free Bus Facilities

Number of Vacancies: 50

P&G (Suswadeep), Visakhapatnam

Name of the Role: Sales Executive and Warehouse Associates

Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter/Any Degree

Age: 18-40 years

Salary Offered: 15000/-

Number of Vacancies: 50

SBI Life Insurance, Visakhapatnam

Name of the Role: Sales Officers / Branch Managers

Educational Qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 21-45 years

Salary Offered: 20000-30000/- Any Degree

Number of Vacancies: 30

Big C Mobiles, Visakhapatnam

Name of the Role: Sales Executives

Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter

Age: 18-25 years

Salary Offered: 12000/- + Allowances

Number of Vacancies: 10

Interested and eligible specially-abled candidates can register for the mega job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 12 May 2023.

