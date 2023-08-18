A tragic suicide case was recorded in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, 17 August 2023, at the Kancharapalem Police Station, in which a 30-year-old man ended his life unable to cope with pressure from loan app organisers. The deceased was identified as Gunna Hemanth, an employee at a private firm and a resident of Kancharapalem.

As per the police reports, Hemanth, while he was in a financial crunch, borrowed a certain amount as a short-term loan from a loan app. Nevertheless, he failed to repay the said amount, leading the loan app management to persist with him continuously on calls and messages. The app management allegedly threatened him to publicise his identity on social media platforms by posting his images if he failed to repay the loan.

Additionally, they informed Hemanth that they would spread this among his contacts and parents. On Wednesday, the 30YO went to his friend’s residence in Birla, where he consumed alcohol on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The same night, while his friends were asleep, Hemanth hung himself to the ceiling fan and ended his life at the friend’s residence.

On Thursday morning, Hemanth’s friend informed his parents regarding this, who rushed to the spot. Later, the Visakhapatnam City Police registered a suicide case ascertaining that the 30YO man ended his life unable to cope with the pressure from the loan app.

