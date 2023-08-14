A tragic case of suicide came to light in Visakhapatnam in which a minor girl and a 25-year-old man ended their lives over an alleged dispute. As per the police reports, the minor hung herself from the ceiling fan on 10 August at her residence under the Gopalapatnam Police Station limits while the latter jumped under a train. She was involved in a triangle love story with the deceased 25YO, S Surya Prakash, and Sai Kiran.

According to the police, the minor girl secretly married Kiran at a hotel six months ago. Three months later, she met Prakash, with whom she maintained a secret relationship without Sai Kiran knowing it. Eventually, Sai found out about the minor’s affair with Prakash and fought with her. On 9 August, the three were involved in a fight, after which the girl ended her life, unable to cope with pressure from the two men.

The two allegedly forced the girl to choose between them, which triggered her to take the harsh decision. Later, Prakash, too, committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train near Pendurthi on 11 August. The Government Railway Police found the body and registered a case. The Visakhapatnam City Police arrested Surya Prakash for abetting the suicide of the minor girl.

