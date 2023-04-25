On Friday, 28 April 2023, a mega job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill 277 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Read on to find out the details of the vacancies to be filled at the upcoming mega job recruitment drive in Vizag.
TriGeo Technologies, Madhurawada
Name of the role: GIS Engineer, CAD Engineer
Educational qualifications: Civil/Mechanical Engineering
Age: 20-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,585 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Srinidhi Associates, Maddilapalem
Name of the role: Tele caller
Educational qualifications: Any degree (female only)
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 11,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Aptech, Dwaraka Nagar
a) Name of the role: Field sales executive
Educational qualifications: Any degree or MBA
Age: 22-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 2
b) Name of the role: Tele caller cum social media browser
Educational qualifications: Any degree or MBA
Age: 22-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 1
c) Name of the role: Accountant
Educational qualifications: Any degree or MBA or CA Inter
Age: 22-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 1
Fincare Bank, Dwaraka Nagar
a) Name of the role: Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
b) Name of the role: Finance Executive
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 20,000-30,000
Number of vacancies: 2
Ikshana Homecare Health Services, Seethammadhara
Name of the role: Caretakers
Educational qualifications: SSC, Inter, Diploma, ANM, GNM Nursing, BSc Nursing
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,00 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Also read: AP Health Minister inaugurates renovated choultry at KGH
Quess Corp Limited, Kancharapalem
Name of the role: Relationship Executive
Educational qualifications: Inter or any degree
Age: 18-39 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Asilmetta
a) Name of the role: Assitant Branch Manager
Educational qualifications: Any dress (only married women)
Age: 27-50 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
b) Name of the role: Planning officer
Educational qualifications: Any degree (married women)
Age: 27-50 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 5
Rover IT Technologies, Madhurawada
a) Name of the role: US IT recruiter
Educational qualifications: Any degree/ B Tech/ MBA in HR
Age: 21-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-25,000
Number of vacancies: 10
b) Name of the role: Branch sales recruiter
Educational qualifications: Any degree/ B Tech/ MBA in HR
Age: 21-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
c) Name of the role: Web developer
Educational qualifications: BTech
Age: 21-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 15
d) Name of the role: IT recruiter
Educational qualifications: Any degree/ B Tech/ MBA in HR
Age: 21-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Sri Sai Madhu Engineering and Tech Services, Andhra Pradesh
Name of the role: Trainee (operations)
Educational qualifications: Diploma in electrical/mechanical
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 6
Cogent e-Services, Bangalore
Name of the role: Customer care executives
Educational qualifications: Any degree
Age: 19-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 16,000 + incentives
Number of vacancies: 30
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job recruitment drive in Vizag through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 28 April 2023.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.
Discussion about this post