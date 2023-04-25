On Friday, 28 April 2023, a mega job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill 277 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Read on to find out the details of the vacancies to be filled at the upcoming mega job recruitment drive in Vizag.

TriGeo Technologies, Madhurawada

Name of the role: GIS Engineer, CAD Engineer

Educational qualifications: Civil/Mechanical Engineering

Age: 20-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,585 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Srinidhi Associates, Maddilapalem

Name of the role: Tele caller

Educational qualifications: Any degree (female only)

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 11,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Aptech, Dwaraka Nagar

a) Name of the role: Field sales executive

Educational qualifications: Any degree or MBA

Age: 22-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 2

b) Name of the role: Tele caller cum social media browser

Educational qualifications: Any degree or MBA

Age: 22-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 1

c) Name of the role: Accountant

Educational qualifications: Any degree or MBA or CA Inter

Age: 22-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 1

Fincare Bank, Dwaraka Nagar

a) Name of the role: Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

b) Name of the role: Finance Executive

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 20,000-30,000

Number of vacancies: 2

Ikshana Homecare Health Services, Seethammadhara

Name of the role: Caretakers

Educational qualifications: SSC, Inter, Diploma, ANM, GNM Nursing, BSc Nursing

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,00 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Quess Corp Limited, Kancharapalem

Name of the role: Relationship Executive

Educational qualifications: Inter or any degree

Age: 18-39 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Asilmetta

a) Name of the role: Assitant Branch Manager

Educational qualifications: Any dress (only married women)

Age: 27-50 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

b) Name of the role: Planning officer

Educational qualifications: Any degree (married women)

Age: 27-50 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-16,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 5

Rover IT Technologies, Madhurawada

a) Name of the role: US IT recruiter

Educational qualifications: Any degree/ B Tech/ MBA in HR

Age: 21-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-25,000

Number of vacancies: 10

b) Name of the role: Branch sales recruiter

Educational qualifications: Any degree/ B Tech/ MBA in HR

Age: 21-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

c) Name of the role: Web developer

Educational qualifications: BTech

Age: 21-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 15

d) Name of the role: IT recruiter

Educational qualifications: Any degree/ B Tech/ MBA in HR

Age: 21-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Sri Sai Madhu Engineering and Tech Services, Andhra Pradesh

Name of the role: Trainee (operations)

Educational qualifications: Diploma in electrical/mechanical

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 6

Cogent e-Services, Bangalore

Name of the role: Customer care executives

Educational qualifications: Any degree

Age: 19-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 16,000 + incentives

Number of vacancies: 30

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job recruitment drive in Vizag through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 28 April 2023.

