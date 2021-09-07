In a shocking incident, a youth was stabbed, by a group of unidentified men, at the Arilova Ambedkar Junction in Vizag on 6 September 2021. The youth is identified as Polipalli Rambabu aged 25 years old. According to the Arilova Circle Inspector, Emanuel King, there was a tiff between Rambabu and the group of men who attacked him which lead to the murder.

Rambabu was travelling in an auto at around 8:30 pm on Monday night when some men stopped his vehicle at Arilova Ambedkar Junction. They confronted Rambabu about something and then attacked him with a knife they had brought along. They repeatedly stabbed the youth and then fled the scene. With a bar and restaurant present at the junction, the incident immediately came to the attention of the locals. With people noticing, the miscreants immediately fled the scene leaving a bleeding Rambabu on the road yelling for help.

The locals then rushed to help the man and identified him. Rambabu was taken to Q1 Hospital in Health City where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. His body was later shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem. The deceased is survived by his mother, Bangaramma and his brother, Ravi.

Rambabu had apparently clashed with these men at Ramakrishnapuram a few days prior to the attack. The police said that this incident was reportedly the reason why the group of men stabbed the youth at Arilova. The main accused from the group has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

This was not the first time such a gory incident has taken place in Vizag. It may be recalled that five months back, a family of six, including two children, were brutally killed. The mass murder took place at Juttada of Pendurthi Mandal in Vizag. On 15 April 2021, the accused entered the house and slaughtered all of the six individuals with a double edge sickle. After killing them, the criminal surrendered to the local police.