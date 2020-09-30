Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday, recorded 235 new COVID-19 cases to take the district tally to 50,540. While the active cases in the district marked 3856, 46,283 individuals have been discharged so far. The death toll stands at 401 with five patients succumbing to the virus over the past 24 hours. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam, 98 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 137 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. There are 54 very active clusters, 22 active clusters, and 644 dormant clusters in the district. 192 clusters have been denotified so far.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 6133 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 6,93,484. Over the past 24 hours, East Godavari reported the highest number of cases with 983 individuals testing positive for the infection. Chittoor reported 925 new cases while Anantapur witnessed 580. As of Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 58,445 active cases, 6,29.211 recoveries (including the 7075 recoveries between Tuesday and Wednesday), and 5828 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 58,06,558 tests.

In a recent directive passed by the Commissioner of Health, all the COVID-19 hospitals in Andhra Pradesh have been instructed to admit elderly people on a priority basis, keeping their vulnerability in view without waiting for general admission formalities. The Commissioner stated that the formalities can be completed later.

On the national front, India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases as a percentage of the total positive cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Friday. From 33.32 % on 1st August to 15.11% on 30th September, the active cases have less than halved in two months, the MoHFW said. “The continuous upward trajectory of India’s Recovery Rate has touched 83.33% today. 86,428 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases stand at 51,87,825. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 42 lakh (42,47,384). With an increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening,” it further added.