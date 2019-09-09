23 arrested in search and cordon operation, in Visakhapatnam

On an early Sunday morning, Visakhapatnam police conducted a search and cordon operation in the Kobbarithota area. Twenty three people were arrested for living in the city without any identification. Thirty eight bikes were also confiscated for not having valid documents. The operation began when the police personnel gathered on Beach Road at 2 am and went on till 6 am.

To execute such a search and cordon operation of this massive scale, 500 police personnel were deployed from traffic police, Armed Reserve (AR) and crime wings. These included women constables and local guides. The operation was headed by Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S. Ranga Reddy. The personnel were segregated into 20 search parties covering each and every house, in the Kobbarithota region, with each party being led by a SI-ranked officer.

Prior to the commencement of the search and cordon operation, inner and outer cordons were set up in all the lanes while traffic personnel put up check-posts at all entry and exit points.

Residents of the area were questioned and their proofs of identity scrutinized. Fingerprint Identification System was also put to use to see if the suspects had any criminal record. Out of the twenty three detained, fourteen were discovered to have been suspects in various criminal cases.

DCP Ranga Reddy was quoted saying that the search and cordon operation was undertaken since multiple complaints have been received from the Kobbarithota area. He added that more such search and cordon operations would be conducted in the coming days by the Visakhapatnam Police.