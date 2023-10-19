On Thursday, 18 October 2023, a tragic incident occurred at RK Beach in Vizag in which a 17-year-old boy went missing after going for a swim. As per the police reports, five youths visited the beach last evening and ventured into the sea.

Of the five friends, D Harsha and G Rahul Kumar were pulled by strong waves. While Harsha was rescued, the latter went missing. The police admitted the rescued man to a hospital where he is still undergoing treatment.

Also read: 13 fall ill in Visakhapatnam due to alleged food poisoning at restaurant in Gajuwaka

Meanwhile, the Vizag Police registered a case at the III-Town PS and initiated a search for the boy who went missing at RK Beach. Rahul, the missing youth, was identified as a resident of Yendada in the city.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.