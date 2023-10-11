On Monday, as many as 13 youths were admitted to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam due to alleged food poisoning after they consumed chicken biryani and barbeque chicken wings at a well-known restaurant in Gajuwaka. According to the Gajuwaka PS officials, the men visited a mandi-themed restaurant on Sunday, 9 October 2023.

The 13 youths, after dining on Sunday, were affected by severe vomiting and nausea on Monday, upon which they were admitted to the hospital. The KGH officials stated that the victims showed symptoms of fever. The same evening, they were shifted to St Ann’s Hospital in Malkapuram after their condition worsened.

While nine of them were discharged on Tuesday, the remaining four are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Visakhapatnam City Police have registered cases under IPC sections 269 and 272 and are investigating the suspected food poisoning at the restaurant in Gajuwaka.

