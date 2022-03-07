In recent times, there has been an alarming spike in the waste disposal and public littering on the beaches of Vizag. Despite the GVMC putting endless efforts to spread awareness regarding the Swachh Survekshan campaign, the abysmal state of the beaches doesn’t seem to get better. Taking matters into their own hands, the concerned locals of Vizag have been driving beach clean-up campaigns along the coastline.

As a part of its initiative to keep Vizag clean and green, the Coastal Corporation Ltd has conducted a beach clean-up campaign on the morning of 7 March 2022. It has collaborated with Vizag Volunteers to drive the campaign at Sagar Nagar Beach at 6 am on Monday. This project has been undertaken by Coastal Corporation Ltd as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials have also made their presence felt at the campaign by providing manpower and trucks to clear the beach of the trash collected.

About 75 volunteers have sweated it out and collected 170 bags of waste during the campaign. The trash mainly comprised of plastic waste such as glasses, straws, bottles, and spoons. Coastal Corporation Ltd has expressed its gratitude towards the GVMC and Vizag Volunteers for sharing their interests and being a driving force of the beach clean-up. GVMC Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr KSLG Sastry has taken part in the clean-up drive.