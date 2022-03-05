The Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Women’s Wing held its annual Natural Living Expo at The Palm Beach Resort today. Encouraging a natural alternative to our otherwise toxic lifestyles, the event showcased an array of organic products ranging from toys, clothes, baked goods, organic millets and vegetables, plants, soaps, skincare, etc. The Hon’ble Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha encouraged their efforts towards making Visakhapatnam plastic-free.

According to the organizers, the event has been designed to provide a platform for all entrepreneurs from across the state, promote business among women, and encourage a style of natural and healthy living. The Natural Living Expo which was scheduled to be held in January was postponed to March due to the Omicron scare.

Speaking to the Yo! Vizag team, GVMC Commissioner, G. Lakshmisha said, “So many young entrepreneurs and youngest CEOs have made this project a success. The awareness created by selling jute bags is also in line with our GVMC’s aim of making Visakhapatnam plastic-free. We would like to promote this effort across the city and applaud the efforts of the Women’s Wing.” He also added that this was one of the first steps being taken by the GVMC to ensure Visakhapatnam becomes clean and plastic-free.

Speaking to the Yo! Vizag team, The Vice President of VCCI Women’s Wing Jeeja Valsaraj said, “Our motive was to bring all lady entrepreneurs and youngsters under one platform and showcase all the alternatives to living a healthy lifestyle.” She also added that this was one of the ways to show people how to live a healthy lifestyle. “We had a tremendous response last year which made it very easy to set up this year’s event. The number of people who wanted to showcase their products is so many that we had to put them on a waiting list due to time and space concerns,” said the enthusiastic VP.

The women’s wing also aims to multiple the success of the event by holding it twice a year here in the city of Visakhapatnam.