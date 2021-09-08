A 17-year-old girl has committed suicide by jumping into the Pedderu river at Butchayyapeta Mandal in Visakhapatnam District. She had jumped into the river on Tuesday night and gone missing. The police teams conducted search operations following the incident and traced her body in the river on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as S Dhanalakshmi. The post-mortem is yet to be done on the dead body and only then can it be ascertained how the girl died.

According to the police, the girl was pursuing Intermediate and was reportedly having an affair. It has been learnt that the girl’s family had had an argument with the boy recently over their alleged love affair. Following this, the girl had an argument with her family members on Tuesday night. After having the argument with her family, the girl took a decision to kill herself.

At around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, the girl reportedly went to the Pedderu river and jumped into it. This case of a girl jumping into a river is not the only youth suicide in Visakhapatnam in the past two months. Earlier in July 2021, a Vizag youth had committed suicide by hanging after hearing that his girlfriend is dead. Also, a 17-year-old had hung himself in Vizag when his mother refused to buy him a puppy.