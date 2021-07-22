Depressed over his girlfriend’s death, due to Covid-19, a youth in Vizag has committed suicide by hanging himself. The youth has been identified as 25-year-old D Rohit Kumar, a resident of Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam. Rohit was studying intermediate in the city while working as a cook at a restaurant in Gajuwaka.

According to Gajuwaka Sub-Inspector, R Ramesh IPS, Rohit was staying in Gajuwaka with his friends, while his parents, D Krishna Rao and Shanthi, stayed in Parwada. He had a girlfriend in Guntur who had suffered from Covid-19 for about 40 days and died three days ago. Depressed over her death, Rohit is said to have been upset. On Wednesday, he worked with his colleagues till afternoon at the restaurant. At around 2.30 pm, he went home and committed suicide, hanging himself to a ceiling fan. Rohit’s friends, who came back from work in the evening, saw him hanging and immediately informed his parents.

According to his father Mr. Krishna Rao, Rohit had spoken to them multiple times about his relationship with a girl from Anakapalli. He had recently revealed to them that the girl had died from Covid-19 in Guntur. During the primary investigation, by Gajuwaka Police, they have also found evidence of recent chats of Rohit with the girl, whose identity hasn’t been revealed.

Rohit’s body has been shifted to King George Hospital in the city for a postmortem. A case has been registered in Vizag by Gajuwaka Police and further investigation is being made into this youth suicide.