On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam. This marks the second death of a minor boy in the city in the last 24 hours.

According to the Inspector of Steel Plant PS, also the in-charge for Gajuwaka PS, V Srinivasa Rao, the child tended to converse with an individual late at night through a mobile phone. On Monday night, the boy’s parents reportedly warned him against the usage of the mobile phone at night. Further, the 16-year-old’s father seized his phone and locked him in the room.

Also read: 72YO woman mercilessly killed by ward volunteer in Pendurthi

Later, at around 3 am, the mother unlocked the door and handed him the phone again. As per the police reports, the teenager sent text messages to an unidentified girl till 7 am, following which he took extreme measures. Before taking his own life, the teenager allegedly deleted all the texts, including his conversation with the girl.

Nevertheless, the police found a message from an anonymous female, in which she requested him not to send texts. “I would leave this world if you would stay away from me,” he concluded in his death note. The deceased boy was sent for a post-mortem examination, and the Visakhapatnam City Police launched an inquiry into the suicide.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.