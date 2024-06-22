uThe upcoming week is bringing a ton of entertainment, and OTT platforms are overflowing with releases, spanning from documentaries of musical legends to high-tension dramas that capture the highs and lows of running a restaurant. Care to watch? These 16 releases, coming out between 22 and 28 June, are sure to keep you glued to your screens:

1. The Great Indian Kapil Show EP13

Genre: Talk Show

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who recently welcomed Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla on his show, is gearing up for the grand finale of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1. The final episode promises more laughs and will showcase Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan along with his mother, Mala Tiwari.

Release date: 22 June

Streaming platform: Netflix

2. Rising Impact Season 1

Genre: Anime

The anime chronicles the journey of third-grader Gawain Nanaumi as he discovers the sport of golf and faces off against his competitors.

Release date: 22 June

Streaming platform: Netflix

3. I Am: Celine Dion

Genre: Documentary/Music

‘I Am: Celine Dion’ is an inspiring documentary providing a candid and unfiltered glimpse into the legendary singer’s battle with a life-changing illness. The film emphasizes the music that has shaped her journey and illustrates the strength of the human spirit. Viewers should be aware that the documentary includes intense scenes of medical trauma, so discretion is advised.

Release date: 25 June

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Kaulitz & Kaulitz

Genre: Documentary/Music

In this entertaining and personal reality, twin brothers and superstars Tom and Bill Kaulitz share an inside look at their lives in both LA and Germany.

Release date: 25 June

Streaming platform: Netflix

5. Worst Roommate Ever Season 2

Genre: Crime

The docuseries ‘Worst Roommate Ever’ delves into disturbing real-life tales of dreadful roommates, who, with sinister and occasionally violent motives transform the lives of their unsuspecting victims into real-life nightmares.

Release date: 26 June

Streaming platform: Netflix

6. My Lady Jane Season 1

Genre: Comedy/Historical/Fantasy/Drama

Jane Grey is unexpectedly crowned queen overnight, making her a target for villains. What ensues is a thrilling saga filled with true love, daring adventures, regicidal maniacs, deadpan heroism, cunning schemes, swashbuckling swordfights, a touch of magical realism, and an abundance of yearning, witty banter, and undeniable chemistry.

Release date: 27 June

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. The Bear Season 3

Genre: Comedy/Drama

In the upcoming season, running a restaurant continues to be extremely stressful for the Berzattos. By the end of season 2, they achieved their dream of opening a fine-dining establishment, but maintaining it will demand significant mental fortitude. One of the most anticipated upcoming OTT releases this week – let’s see how well the Berzattos fare in The Bear Season 3.

Release date: 27 June

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

8. Supacell

Genre: Drama

‘Supacell’ is a six-part sci-fi drama crafted by Rapman, the creator of ‘Blue Story.’ The series revolves around a group of ordinary individuals from South London who suddenly gain superpowers. With its captivating concept and talented creative team, ‘Supacell’ is poised to become a must-see for sci-fi fans.

Release date: 27 June

Streaming platform: Netflix

9. Drawing Closer

Genre: Japanese Drama

With just a year left to live, 17-year-old Akito discovers a new purpose by bringing happiness to a terminally ill girl who has only six months left.

Release date: 27 June

Streaming platform: Netflix

10. A Family Affair

Genre: Romantic Comedy

‘A Family Affair’ is a romantic comedy that delves into the humorous aftermath of an unexpected love triangle involving a young woman, her mother, and her celebrity boss. The film navigates the complexities of love, sexuality, and personal identity. Director Richard Lagravenese describes it as a coming-of-age story for three characters at distinct points in their lives.

Release date: 28 June

Streaming platform: Netflix

11. Savage Beauty Season 2

Genre: Drama

Driven by a quest for vengeance rooted in her tragic history, a secretive woman infiltrates a prominent family that controls a global beauty empire riddled with hidden truths. As the second season unfolds, the face of Bhengu Beauty goes underground, sparking a power struggle within the family as each member battles for their own destiny.

Release date: 28 June

Streaming platform: Netflix

12. That ’90s Show Part 2

Genre: Comedy/Sitcom

The first season of ‘The 70s Show’ remake left us with tension in the air after Leia almost kissed Nate. What happens next? Watch and Find out!

Release date: 27 June

Streaming platform: Netflix

13. Civil War

Genre: Action/Adventure

Traversing a dystopian America of the future, this story tracks a group of journalists embedded with the military. They race against the clock to reach Washington DC before rebel factions lay siege to the White House. A film that received much fanfare and acclaim – this movie is one of the most awaited upcoming OTT releases!

Release date: 28 June

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

14. Sharma Ji Ki Beti

Genre: Drama/Comedy

“Sharmajee Ki Beti” intricately intertwines the lives of Jyoti, Kiran, and Tanvi, who share the surname Sharma, as they confront urban isolation, societal norms, and gender roles. Amid their challenges, teenagers Swati and Gurveen navigate puberty and maternal absence, enriching this humorous and heartfelt narrative of strength, dreams, and the journey to adulthood.

Release date: 28 June

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

15. The Whirlwind

Genre: Drama/Thriller

A tumultuous power struggle erupts between the prime minister and deputy prime minister following an assassination attempt on the president, setting off a high-stakes political battle to reshape South Korea’s political landscape.

Release date: 28 June

Streaming platform: Netflix

16. Rautu Ka Raaz

Genre: Crime/Thriller

In Anand Surapur’s “Rautu Ka Raaz,” Inspector Negi oversees a quiet village in Uttarakhand with his four subordinates. While corruption plagues the state, the village remains peaceful, its inhabitants leading relaxed lives that render police work unnecessary. However, everything changes when tragedy strikes the local school for the physically challenged and underprivileged, shaking the entire community.

Release date: 28 June

Streaming platform: Zee5

From Rautu Ka Raaz to The Bear Season 3, these upcoming OTT releases bring entertainment with no end in sight. Grab some popcorn, snuggle into your couch, and get started – you’ve got a lot of media to consume!

