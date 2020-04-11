16 corona cases in Visakhapatnam currently undergo treatment

A press conference was organised at the VMRDA Children’s Arena on Friday. Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture and District Incharge, Minister, Kurusala Kannababu along with Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament (MP), Vijay Sai Reddy and other officials gave updates on coronavirus in the city. At the meeting, District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), appraised that “There were 20 positive cases across the district and four have been discharged.” There are still 16 corona cases in Visakhapatnam who are undergoing treatment.

“Allipuram, Padmanabham Revdi, Muslim Thatichetlapalem, Railway New Colony, Narsipatnam, Gajuwaka and Poorna Market areas have been declared as containment zones. Sanitation is being carried out in order. All the necessary measures have been taken to supply essential commodities to households. COVID-19 teams have been tracking suspected cases and keeping them in isolation wards when required. So far, 336 people have been placed in quarantine, out of which 171 have been discharged. All are under continuous supervision under home quarantine. At present, 151 people are being treated at the quarantine centres. The medical facility and sanitization in these places are well taken care of.”

Mr Vinay Chand also said that Section 144 is in force and will remain so until April 14. The containment areas have been set up as part of preventative measures. The authorities have regulated the movement of the people living in these containment zones. He further iterated that as per the guidelines, issued by the Central Government, and the directives of the AP Chief Secretary, all containment zones will be treated this way until they become completely protected areas.

Meanwhile, As per an update from the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh, 16 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state today; Guntur reported 7, East Godavari reported 5, Kurnool and Prakasam reported 2 each. The total number of positive cases in the state increased to 381. All the 16 positive cases reported have been tested between 9 AM to 7 PM on Friday. There are still 365 active cases in the state while 10 have been discharged till date. 6 people have succumbed to corona in the AP. No cases Corona cases have been reported in Visakhapatnam for the past three days.