On 19 November 2022, a shocking incident of a 15-year-old boy, a Rapido user, being robbed of money at gunpoint by the Rapido Captain was reported in Visakhapatnam. The accused is said to be on the run, and the police are yet to ascertain his whereabouts.

A 15-year-old boy, a resident of Maharanipeta, reportedly booked a Rapido ride in the early hours of Saturday to reach his tuition in Siripuram. Upon reaching, the Rapido Captain allegedly threatened the boy with a gun for extra money. Eliza Patel, mother of the boy, while speaking to Yo! Vizag reported the incident.

According to Patel, her son, studying in 10th grade, travels to tuition daily with a friend. But he took a Rapido on Saturday and faced this traumatising incident. Patel said, “It was a Saturday, and my boy had his phone on him. He immediately called me to inform about the situation. I personally spoke to the Rapido guy and told him he was already getting more than what was listed on the app.” She added that the accused cited reasons for working early in the morning threatened for more money, and cut the call.

Patel could not reach her son and immediately alerted the tuition teacher to check on him. The teacher soon found out that the accused had stolen all the money from the boy, pushed him to the road and fled the scene. After taking the boy to her residence, the teacher raised a complaint on the Rapido App. Rapido officials allegedly denied the allegations and stated that false accusations were being made.

Following this, the accused called back on the young boy’s phone and allegedly threatened to kill him if he raised any complaints with Rapido or the police. Frightened by the situation, Patel raised a complaint at the II Town Police Station and recited the chain of events.

The Visakhapatnam Police took immediate action to trace the Rapido Captain who robbed the young user of money. Patel said,” The police have searched both his listed addresses, but they turned out to be fake. They are doing the best they can, and we only hope they catch the culprit soon.”

Patel is stringently working with the Visakhapatnam Police to catch the culprit and ensure no such traumatic instances occur in the future.

