Vizag, a quaint beautiful city by the coast of the Bay of Bengal. A rapidly growing city, Vizag has many tags to it. From being the base of the Eastern Naval command to being a tourist hub, the city has got it all. And given what’s on offer, people tend to be curious about several aspects associated with Vizag.

Thanks to the growing use of technology, we have answers to all our questions at our fingertips. Although our daily use of the internet is a tad bit alarming, it does solve many problems. Google is today’s travel guide, food guide, navigator, a historian among many other roles.

When it comes to traveling to a different city, it is always better to know a little about it beforehand. Knowledge of the places to hang out, where to find the best local cuisine, adventure activities, etc, help us plan our journey better. Like any other city, netizens have such curious queries about Vizag too. Here we bring you 15 of those most Googled questions about Vizag. How many of these can you answer? Let us know in the comments below.

15 most Googled questions about Vizag

1. Why is Vizag called the city of destiny?

2. What happened in Vizag recently?

3. How many days are enough to visit Vizag?

4. The present climate in Vizag?

5. What is famous food in Vizag?

6. Is Vishakhapatnam safe?

7. How far is Araku Valley from Vizag?

8. What are the reasons for the increasing population of Vizag?

9. How many beaches are there in Vizag?

10. How many terminals does Vizag airport have?

11. What can I buy in Vizag?

12. What is the meaning of VMRDA?

13. Is Hindi spoken in Vizag?

14. How many municipalities are there in Vizag?

15. Is Vishakhapatnam a natural port?