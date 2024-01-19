Romantic comedies, or rom-coms, have a magical quality to them. They have the power to make us laugh, cry, and believe in love all over again. Few genres capture the essence of romance and humor as perfectly as rom-com. These films have a unique ability to transport us into worlds filled with charming meet-cutes, witty banter, and heartwarming love stories. Join us on a journey to watch some of the best rom-coms that are sure to give you butterflies. The perfect blend of romance and humour has a timeless allure, making rom-coms a go-to genre for those seeking a feel-good escape. Whether it’s the charming chemistry between lead characters, the laughter-inducing plot twists, or the heartwarming resolutions, rom-coms have an enduring charm.

Break ke baad

Deepika Padukone, portraying Aliya, is not ready for a commitment even after a decade-long friendship with her so-called best friend, Abhay. She remains the same even when Abhay decides to follow her to Australia. However, when Abhay finally walks away and announces his marriage, Aliya is shaken.

Ok Jaanu

Adi and Tara two young individuals move to Mumbai to pursue their dreams. A spark finds its way in their no-strings-attached romance when their careers pull them apart. Watch Ok Jaanu to find out will prevail over matters of the heart.

Khoobsurat

A romantically inclined physiotherapist encounters a charming young Rajput prince, who stands in stark contrast to her and is already committed to someone else. The film stars Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, and Kirron Kher in lead roles. The music album of this film is a chartbuster.

Jab we met

A wealthy businessman grappling with depression experiences a transformative shift in his life when he crosses paths with a spirited and carefree young woman. This coming of age romance drama stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.

Thoda pyaar thoda magic

An angel, a man, and four orphans unite to present a tale brimming with joy, thrill, tears, love, and enchantment. This Indian fantasy comedy-drama stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

Chalte Chalte

A man chases after a woman who is already committed and eventually marries her. Variances between them result in an acrimonious separation, putting their relationship at risk of permanent damage.

Hasee Toh Phasee

Nikhil encounters Meeta once again almost a decade after their initial meeting. With just one week to demonstrate his suitability for marrying Meeta’s sister, Karishma, the two old acquaintances develop a significant closeness.

Namasthe London

A man brings his fully British daughter to his homeland, India, where he orchestrates her marriage to someone she deems foolish. Despite the daughter’s efforts to outsmart them, the groom quietly and patiently devises his plan.

2 states

This film narrates the story of Chetan’s encounter with his wife and the challenges they encountered as a result of their cultural disparities. The musical album of this film is noteworthy. The film promises to offer a blend of emotions, drama, and love and is regarded as one of the best rom-coms to watch.

Hum tum

Karan and Rhea meet on a flight and end up hating each other at the end of their journey. Things change between them when they continue to bump into each other at different stages of their lives. THe film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles.

I Hate Luv Storys

Jay, a pragmatic individual, remains unconvinced by the allure of love stories, preferring a more practical approach to relationships. On the other hand, Simran is an idealist, deeply enamored with the romantic notions that love embodies. The narrative unfolds as these two contrasting perspectives collide, exploring the intricacies of love, relationships, and the delicate balance between skepticism and idealism.

DDLJ

Upon Raj and Simran’s initial encounter in Europe, love doesn’t immediately blossom. However, as Simran relocates to India for an arranged marriage, the subtle undercurrents of love begin to make their presence profoundly felt.

Jaane tu ya jaane na

In a tale of friendship and love, two inseparable best friends grapple with the realization that their feelings might run deeper than mere camaraderie. Convinced that they aren’t romantically entangled, they embark on a heartfelt quest to identify and secure love for each other, navigating the complexities of emotions and friendship in the process. As they explore the intricacies of their connections, they find themselves on a journey that challenges their perceptions, unveiling the profound layers of affection that have quietly flourished between them.

So, the next time you crave that fluttering feeling in your stomach, just watch one of these best rom-coms classics, and let the magic unfold. After all, there’s nothing quite like a good romantic comedy to make your heart soar.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.