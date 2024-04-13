In a tragic accident in the Anakapalle district on 12 April 2024, a 12-year-old boy lost his life, and 10 others were injured when a private college bus, moving at high speed, collided with a food truck parked at Bayyavaram Junction within the jurisdiction of Kasimkota Police Station.

The victims were having their breakfast at the food truck when the accident occurred. The bus was en route from Visakhapatnam to Makavarapalem, reported the officials. The collision was so severe that it completely wrecked a car, two motorcycles, and the food truck. The incident has sparked political controversy as the bus is owned by a well-known institution linked to a YSRCP leader and ex-Minister.

According to the police, a family of six from Pendurthi was on their way to Pithapuram, and had stopped for breakfast at the food truck when the accident happened. Ghouse Mohinuddin, a 12-year-old boy, died instantly, while his family members sustained severe injuries. In addition to the family, the food truck’s staff and a few locals were also injured. Witnesses reported to the media that the bus was moving at an extremely high speed when the accident occurred.

The injured were first taken to NTR Hospital, in Anakapalle, and later transferred to private hospitals for further care.

Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, a former MLA, and Konathala Ramakrishna, an MLA candidate from Anakapalle, visited the injured at the hospital. They expressed their shock at the severity of the accident, stating that they hadn’t witnessed such a brutal accident in the Anakapalle area in recent memory. They called on the police to take stern action against the driver and demanded that the college administration provide adequate compensation to the victims, and make arrangements for advanced medical treatment.

The Kasimkota police have registered a case and have taken the driver into custody. This is only one of the two devastating accidents that shocked Vizag yesterday – with the other occurring in Siripuram early in the morning.

