11 fabulous Mysore silk sarees that you must have

The history of Mysore silk dates back to 1912 AD, however, the first silk cocoons were imported from China to Mysore in 1785 AD by Tipu Sultan the ruler of the Mysore Kingdom. It’s believed that the Maharajah of Mysore Krishna Raj Wadiyar went to Britain for the Queen’s Jubilee celebration and was impressed by the machine-made fabric the British royalties wore. This made him order 32 power looms from Switzerland which gave birth to the first production of machine-made silk sarees in India.

The first Mysore weaving factory was established in 1912 by the Maharajah of Mysore, which is now owned by the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KISC) which only produces Mysore silk.

Mysore silk sarees have a plain based single colour fabric of genuine silk and a narrow pure gold zari border at both ends of the saree which gives it a rich texture and natural sheen. Since they are exclusively manufactured and produced by KISC, each saree is unique and you can be sure of the durability and authenticity of the fabric.

The saree colours are traditional hues of red, green, orange, coffee brown, lilac, and elephant grey. Mysore sarees are mainly embellished with zari however, to make them more fashionable and appealing floral borders, motifs like mango butis, Bandhani designs, and Kasuti embroidery are now being seen on these sarees.

Mysore silk sarees are comfortable to wear, airy, and lightweight with a sleek look. They are very soft and cling to the body and you don’t need a lot of pins to hold it in place. You can wear them on traditional occasions like weddings, festivals, and religious ceremonies. You can opt for a simple saree with less zari for work that you can find at Stylecaret online stores. These elegant sarees are the ideal choice for social gatherings as they offer a decent look.

Here are some of the latest Mysore silk sarees that you may find interesting.

Mysore silk pattu saree

This exquisite saree is one of the most elegant pieces in this variety. The silver thread weave compliments nicely the rich peach colour which gives it a unique look. This saree has a grand pallu with silver butis embellishments that can be found all over the body. To complete the look of this exquisite saree, you can pair it with silver jewellery. You can flaunt this saree to weddings or reception functions.

Mysore silk Georgette saree

This Mysore silk Georgette saree looks stunning in pink with golden buta done all over the body and a heavy pallu with golden thread. You can pair this beautiful saree with a contrasting blouse with matching golden earrings and wear it to weddings to make you stand out in the crowd.

Printed Mysore silk saree

This is a unique saree that has an alluring print of rich hues of orange and green that is well complemented by the bright pink colour. This saree is an inspiration of nature which is depicted by the leaf prints that are woven all over the saree. Pair it with a colourful blouse and not too many accessories and you are good to go. This saree can be worn to as casual wear.

Bridal Mysore silk saree

This is one of the finest sarees a bride can wear for her wedding that has a South Indian touch. It has very alluring pallu and border designs that make this designer bridal wear a unique piece. Pair it with a cream or golden coloured blouse for a wedding function, festivals, or as an ethnic wear.

Traditional Mysore silk saree

This saree has unique artistic patterns done on the pallu. This saree looks amazing with its purple colour paired with a golden blouse. The almost transparent and delicate design on the body and the metallic coloured design on the pallu make this saree a real attraction. All women who want to look their best can don this saree as ethnic wear or to festivals.

Colourful Mysore silk saree

The best thing about this Mysore silk saree is the Mysore silk used to weave this saree which makes the colours so expressive. This saree has a unique look because of the different colours on it. This colourful saree can be worn as ethnic wear or to festivals.

Designer Mysore silk glimmering saree

This beautiful and stunning saree is one that every woman will want to have in their closet. Many celebrities can be sported wearing this beautiful saree to important events. Its silk and net fabric give it a delicate look while the beautiful floral designs on the white body enhance its beauty. This is the perfect attire to wear to a wedding and be the center of attention.

Branded Mysore silk saree

This beautiful designer saree has an awesome pink color that is enhanced by the smart border designs done. This is one saree that any woman would love to have as part of her saree collection. This is a unique saree that you can wear to a traditional festival or as an ethnic wear.

Yellow Mysore silk saree

This Mysore silk saree has a stunning dark yellow colour that is common in bridal sarees. The perfect combination of yellow and red colours makes this saree the ideal saree for religious events. Most women will love to flaunt this eye-catching saree and be the centre of attention.

Festive women’s Mysore saree

This opulent half-and-half saree comes in a very attractive colour. The blue colour on the pallu and the aqua colour found on the rest of the body give this saree an exquisite look. This saree is ideal for grand occasions where you can mesmerize people with its beautiful colours.

Pure Mysore silk pink saree

This saree has a darker version of the pink colour which makes it different. This is a heavy saree that has a black coloured pallu that gives it a totally different and alluring look. The unique colour combination on this saree makes it perfect for festive occasions or as an ethnic wear.

Conclusion

Mysore silk sarees are famous for their durability and authenticity. They are a favourite among women for their elegance and beauty.